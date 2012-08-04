"Build Your Own Linux (From Scratch)" walks users through building a basic Linux distribution. Presented by Linux Academy & Cloud Assessments. Access the main Linux Academy website to view related course videos and other content, and the Cloud Assessments website for free cloud training powered by AI.

Section 1

Our Goal

What We are Building

This course walks through the creation of a 64-bit system based on the Linux kernel. Our goal is to produce a small, sleek system well-suited for hosting containers or being employed as a virtual machine.

Because we don't need every piece of functionality under the sun, we're not going to include every piece of software you might find in a typical distro. This distribution is intended to be minimal.

Here is what our end-result will look like:

64-bit Linux 4.8 Kernel with GCC 6.2 and glibc 2.24

A system compatible with both EFI and BIOS hardware

Bootable with GRUB2

A VFAT formatted partition for GRUB/UEFI

A boot partition

A root partition

What We are Learning

This course provides step-by-step instructions in an effort to build the Linux kernel, the GNU C Standard Library implementation, GCC, and user-land binaries from source. The tasks are presented in linear order, and must be followed sequentially, as later tasks have dependencies on early tasks. Do not skip around.

Following this guide as intended will, in turn, enlighten you to many of the "hows" and "whys" of Linux, and assist in your ability to do tasks such as:

Troubleshooting issues with the kernel

Troubleshooting issues with user-land software

Understanding the rationale behind various security systems and measures

Performance tuning the kernel

Performance tuning user-land binaries

Building or "rolling" your own distribution

Building user-land binaries from source

Required Skills and Knowledge

We make extensive use of VirtualBox in this course. Working knowledge of VirtualBox and a solid foundation in Linux and Linux troubleshooting are essential. If you're not as familiar with VirtualBox as you would like, take a look at the "How to Install CentOS 7 with VirtualBox" lesson in the "Linux Essentials Certification" course. That course, as well, provides the foundational knowledge required for this course.

Standards

As we progress through this course, we will adhere to the FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) specification, version 3.0. We will adhere (mostly) to the LSB (Linux Standard Base) specification, version 5.0. See the pertinent sections in this guide for more information on these two topics.

Filesystem Hierarchy Standard

We follow the FHS 3.0 specification in this course. The FHS provides guidance as to how the filesystem should be structured in terms of directory structure, partition location, and directory use.

FHS 3.0 specifies four major file categories:

Static OR variable

Shareable OR unshareable

It would seem there are two categories above; however, there are not. "Static" and "variable" represent two mutually-exclusive categories, as do "shareable" and "unshareable."

A file must fit into one of these four categories; that is, it must be static or variable, shareable or unsharable or some combination thereof. All files fall into two of the four categories, without exception.

The following directories are required in the primary (or root) hierarchy; their use is as noted.

bin :: Essential binaries

:: Essential binaries boot :: Static boot-related files

:: Static boot-related files dev :: Device files

:: Device files etc :: Host-specific system configuration.

:: Host-specific system configuration. lib :: Essential shared libraries and kernel modules

:: Essential shared libraries and kernel modules media :: Mount point for removable media

:: Mount point for removable media mnt :: Mount point for temporarily mounting a filesystem

:: Mount point for temporarily mounting a filesystem opt :: Add-on software

:: Add-on software run :: Data relevant to running processes; /var/run is used more frequently

:: Data relevant to running processes; is used more frequently sbin :: Essential system binaries

:: Essential system binaries srv :: Data for services provided

:: Data for services provided tmp :: Temporary files

:: Temporary files usr :: Secondary hierarchy; identical to primary (root) hierarchy

:: Secondary hierarchy; identical to primary (root) hierarchy var :: Variable (non-static) data

User home directories are located in /usr/home , which is linked to /home . This standard also specifies in detail which binaries are required; more information regarding this may be found at http://refspecs.linuxfoundation.org/.

Linux Standard Base

We follow the LSB Core Specification for the 64-bit x86 platform, as outlined at https://refspecs.linuxfoundation.org/LSB_5.0.0/LSB-Core-AMD64/LSB-Core-AMD64/book1.html.

The LSB standard is expansive, and outside of the scope of this course. Adherence and deviance from the standard will be pointed out in the course where we feel it is important to do so.

A Word on Linux

"Linux" as a term refers to two things: First, it refers specifically to the Linux kernel. Second, in a broader sense, it refers to the various packagings of the Linux kernel with other programs to provide the functionality required of a complete operating system.

Sound strange? It's not; it's one of the things that makes Linux so versatile. The kernel itself manages the hardware, memory, and the other parts of a computer system which are typically opaque to installed programs.

Programs installed to provide additional functionality are referred to as "user-land" or "the user-land." The combination of kernel and user-land constitute what are referred to as "distributions," many of which we are familiar: Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, Arch, Fedora, and so on.

In a broad sense, the term "Linux" refers to the operating systems created by the pairing of kernel and user-land, but the term is ambiguous. "Distribution," on the other hand, refers to the pairing of the kernel with a user-land built to some specification. Ubuntu, for instance, varies quite a bit from CentOS 6. Both of these are separate distributions of Linux.

Unlike operating systems, which are built in a monolithic fashion (where the user-land and kernel are tightly-coupled, such as FreeBSD, VMS, Windows, etc.), Linux allows for variations on theme which number into the thousands. The term "distro" better fits these variations, as each one is not entirely unique from the next (because of the shared kernel) but may differ substantially in terms of the user-land.

Section 2

Prerequisites: Build System Specifications

Kernel/Distro Version

We use Fedora Core 24 in this course. You can run any distribution which uses a 4.x kernel, but be aware that doing so may introduce inconsistencies into the build process. Some distributions may package utilities using older or incompatible versions than what ia needed in this course.

Clean Install

We strongly recommend that you use a clean install for the build system.

Notice we undertake the whole of this course in a virtual machine running in VirtualBox; we do this to facilitate the building of Linux in a clean environment.

Any virtualization environment will do, provided you have access to the console, as it may be necessary at various points. Actual hardware is also acceptable, if those resources are readily available to you.

Build System Disk Partitions

The build system — the virtual machine we use to build Linux — uses the following disk layout. This output is from the parted print all command:

Number Start End Size Type File system Flags 1 1049kB 525MB 524MB primary ext4 boot 2 525MB 19.3GB 18.8GB primary ext4 3 19.3GB 21.5GB 2147MB primary linux-swap(v1)

Whilst we walk through the creation of the destination drive (where our newly-built distribution will be installed) in the videos, you should have the proficiency to install Linux and the necessary tools prior to undertaking this course. It is strongly recommended that you take the "Linux Essentials" course on LinuxAcademy.com if your Linux skills are not quite at this level.

We'll need GCC, binutils, and other software packages installed with the "development tools" package group. You can select this during the installation process, or you can install using the group install option for yum or dnf . Note that the package group names may differ depending on distribution, but generally, we will need the "development tools" and "C development tools" groups installed.

Listing Package Groups with dnf

dnf group list -v

Listing Package Groups with yum

yum grouplist hidden

Installing Package Groups with dnf

dnf group install "C Development Tools and Libraries" dnf group install "Development Tools"

Installing Package Groups with yum

yum groupinstall "Development Tools"

Texinfo

You may also have to install the "tex info" package to obtain the "make info" binary:

dnf install texinfo

Our first partition needs to be formatted as FAT12 or FAT16 to enable interoperability with GRUB and EFI. For this reason, you need the "dosfstools" package, or similar, installed on your system.

Specific Software Packages and Required Versions

The nano editor is used throughout this course; amend commands with your preferred text editor as needed.

Some of the software packages installed require a specific or minimum version. Most often, the most recent version (with patches) will be sufficient.

bash ( /bin/sh must be a link to the bash binary)

must be a link to the bash binary) binutils

bison ( /usr/bin/yacc must be linked to or provided by bison)

must be linked to or provided by bison) bzip2

coreutils

diffutils

findutils

gawk ( /usr/sbin/awk must be a link to the gawk binary)

must be a link to the gawk binary) gcc 6.2

glibc 2.24

grep

gzip

Linux kernel 4.x

m4

make

patch

perl 5.24

sed

tar

texinfo

xz

yacc and Bison

IMPORTANT

Note that Fedora Core 24 installs byacc by default. This means yacc is not a link to the bison executable. You can verify this with the following command:

rpm -qf `which yacc`

If the yacc binary is installed by the byacc package, execute the following:

Remove the byacc package:

dnf erase byacc

Re-install bison

dnf reinstall bison

Link the bison binary:

ln -s `which bison` /bin/yacc

Call yacc -V and make certain the output matches bison -V .

Hardware/Virtual Hardware Specifications

CPUs

Many of the packages we compile in this course can benefit from parallel make processes. The make command can, in many cases, compile multiple source files simultaneously, provided the build system has more than one CPU.

It is strongly recommended than you allocate at least two CPUs if your build system is virtualized. If you are using hardware, ideally you will have at least two physical CPU cores to speed up the build process.

In particular, build and test times for software like GCC can be reduced a great deal by having make execute processes in parallel. In places where you see -j2 indicated with the make command, it is perfectly acceptable to substitute a higher number, up to the number of CPUs allocated to the VM (or, if using hardware, the number of physical cores in the system). So, provided you have four CPU cores available, you are welcome to use -j4 instead of -j2 .

RAM

Virtualized or otherwise, you will need at least two gigabytes of free RAM available. Do not include swap space in this consideration. Builds may fail if swap use becomes extant.

Build System Disks

In addition to to the system disk, the build system needs an additional block storage device available. We recommend attaching a 20 gigabyte drive to the second port of the SAS or SATA controller of your virtual machine. If using hardware, this device can be a USB drive, a second hard, etc.; however, it must be a local block device physically attached to the system.

Users, Groups, and More

Don't Use root Unless Needed

The most important rule of this course parallels a general principle in *NIX in general: Do nothing as root unless it is required.

Particularly, when compiling code, it is very possible to crash your system or damage your installation. It is possible to even damage hardware in many cases. Beyond this, if you compile as root, you may find it next to impossible to work through the various steps of a process using anything but the root account. This sets us up for failure: Forget to set a single environment variable, and you've overwritten critical system libraries or binaries on the build system, only to find no binaries can be executed and the system cannot reboot.

At some stages of the build process, we must use the root account to execute commands. This will be noted when necessary.

Creating Our User

For this course, we create a user and group to execute our builds. Make sure the user is part of wheel group (or equivalent).

First, add our byol group:

groupadd byol

Be sure to add the -k flag to the user add command to prevent files being copied to the home directory from /etc/skeleton :

useradd -s /bin/bash -g byol -m -k /dev/null byol

We do this to prevent environment variables that might otherwise be appropriate for a user account from being set in our build environment, as these can have unintended consequences.

Setting the Login Environment for the byol User

There should be two bash-related files in the home directory of the byol user: .bash_profile and .bashrc .

The .bash_profile file needs to have the following content:

exec env -i HOME=$HOME TERM=$TERM PS1='\u:\w\$ ' /bin/bash

While the .bashrc file needs to have the following content:

set +h umask 022 LC_ALL=POSIX PATH=/tools/bin:/bin:/usr/bin export LC_ALL PATH

These files are read during login, and set up the shell environment for the user. We set the environment here specifically to avoid inheriting environment variables that might have an adverse effect on our efforts.

After altering these files, upon log out and log in, the output from the env command should return output similar to the following:

TERM=xterm-256color LC_ALL=POSIX PATH=/tools/bin:/bin:/usr/bin PWD=/home/byol PS1=\u:\w\$ SHLVL=1 HOME=/home/byol _=/bin/env

Destination Disk

Once you've configured your virtual machine, add an additional disk to it. 20 gigabytes should be sufficient; the disk type doesn't matter, but attaching to the SAS or SATA controller is recommended. We will refer to this newly attached disk as the "destination disk" from this point forward.

Partitioning the Destination Disk

By the conclusion of this section, the destination disk partition layout should look like this:

Number Start End Size File system Name Flags 1 1049kB 105MB 104MB fat16 primary bios_grub 2 105MB 551MB 446MB ext4 primary 3 551MB 19.3GB 18.7GB ext4 primary 4 19.3GB 21.5GB 2174MB linux-swap(v1) primary

The first partition begins at 1MB and extends to 104MB. This partition exists solely for the purposes of booting and is formatted as VFAT. We will refer to this partition as the EFI/GRUB boot partition henceforth.

The second partition begins at around 100MB and ends 400MB or so later. This is the boot partition.

The third partition begins at around 550MB and ends around 19GB. This is the root partition.

This last partition begins around 19MB and extends to the end of the disk. This is the swap parition.

The following command creates these partitions using parted :

parted --script /dev/sdb mklabel gpt mkpart primary 1MiB 100MiB mkpart primary 100MiB 525MiB mkpart primary 525MiB 19.3GB mkpart primary 19.3GB 100%

Setting Flags on the GRUB Boot Partition

The GRUB boot partition needs to have certain flags set so that BIOS-based systems can boot from it. We accomplish this using parted :

parted --script /dev/sdb set 1 bios_grub on

Creating Filesystems on the Destination Disk

Our partition table on our destination block storage device should look like this:

Number Start End Size File system Name Flags 1 1049kB 105MB 104MB fat16 primary bios_grub 2 105MB 551MB 446MB ext4 primary 3 551MB 19.3GB 18.7GB ext4 primary 4 19.3GB 21.5GB 2174MB linux-swap(v1) primary

Partition 1

mkfs.vfat /dev/sdb1

Partitions 2 and 3

The second and third partitions are our boot and root partitions. We will format these as "vanilla" ext4, using the mkfs.ext4 command; note that your device name may be different:

mkfs.ext4 /dev/sdb2 mkfs.ext4 /dev/sdb3

Partition 4

The last partition is our swap partition, which we will initialize using the mkswap command:

mkswap /dev/sdb4

Setting Partition and Filesystem Metadata

We're going to set some volume metadata on our filesystems using the tune2fs command.

Set the volume label of our second partition on our destination device to DESTBOOT:

tune2fs -c 1 -L DESTBOOT /dev/sdb2

Set the volume label of our third partition to DESTROOT:

tune2fs -c 1 -L DESTROOT /dev/sdb3

Note that we're setting the mount count to 1 , which means the consistency of these filesystems will be checked after they have been mounted once. This is optional, but can be helpful in the event you have to reset your VM or build system and the filesystems aren't cleanly unmounted.

Sanity Check

At this point, you should have:

A complete build system with all of the necessary software installed to build Linux. Ideally, this system has two or more CPUs and two gigabytes or more of free RAM. Do not include available swap as free RAM.

include available swap as free RAM. A byol user and group. This user should have access to root privileges via su or sudo .

or . A second block storage device mounted on the build system, ideally on the same interface/controller as the system drive. This is our destination drive and should be partitioned and formatted as described above.

Measure twice, cut once: This is a good time to review all of the sections previous to this one and ensure your build system and destination disk are setup as recommended.

Mount Point(s)

Destination Device: Root and Boot Directories

We're going to mount our destination disk on /build , as follows, using the superuser account:

mkdir -v /build export BROOT=/build mount -t ext4 -L DESTROOT $BROOT mkdir -v $BROOT/boot mount -t ext4 -L DESTBOOT $BROOT/boot

Adding Our Swap Partition

swapon -v /dev/sdb4

Exporting the BROOT Environment Variable

We're also going to add an export line to the .bashrc file of the byol account to export the BROOT variable. Our .bashrc file should look like this:

set +h umask 022 LC_ALL=POSIX PATH=/tools/bin:/bin:/usr/bin BROOT=/build export BROOT LC_ALL PATH

Sanity Check

Measure twice, cut once: you should have the root and boot destination filesystems mounted under /build . Also, your swap partition should be active. We can check these with the mount and swapon commands:

mount | grep 'sdb'

This should return a listing similar to:

/dev/sdb3 on /build type ext4 (rw,relatime,data=ordered) /dev/sdb2 on /build/boot type ext4 (rw,relatime,data=ordered)

swapon | grep sdb should output similar:

/dev/sdb4 partition 2G 0B -2

Keep in mind that your device names may be different.

Building the Toolchain

We're now ready to build the requisite toolchain needed to build Linux from scratch.

Directories and Directory Permissions

First, let's create a directory in our destination root to hold the source files:

mkdir -v $BROOT/source

We want the /usr/src/toolchain directory to be sticky, which means that only the owner of a file can delete it. We also want the files in this directory to be writable for all users:

chmod -v 777 $BROOT/source

Additionally, we want to create a directory to contain our compiled tools, which we need to keep aside and apart from the same binaries on the build system:

mkdir -v $BROOT/tools

We want to link this directory to the build system. The following command looks somewhat strange, but is correct:

ln -sv $BROOT/tools /

The result should be a symlink from /tools in the build system root directory to the tools directory on the root of our destination device:

ln -sv $BROOT/tools / '/tools' -> '/build/tools'

Source Code Files

A list of the software we need to install can be found at: http://linuxfromscratch.org/BROOT/view/stable/wget-list

We can download all of these files using two wget commands:

wget http://linuxfromscratch.org/BROOT/view/stable/wget-list wget --input-file=wget-list --no-check-certificate --directory-prefix=$BROOT/source

We do not want the source code files located in our tools directory.

Decompress and Extract the Downloaded Files

All of our source code files will have been compressed with zx , bzip2 , or gzip . We can decompress these files by running the following three commands:

bunzip2 -d \*.bz2 gunzip \*.gz xz -d \*.xz

Change Ownership of the Build Directory

Execute:

chown -v byol:byol $BROOT

Patch Files

You'll notice that some of the files listed in the above TXT file are patch files. These patches need to be applied to the source before we compile the relevant package; we touch on this where necessary.

A Word on Errors

Both binutils and GCC must compile without errors. If either built has errors, start over. Depending on the error type you encounter this might mean rebuilding just GCC or rebuilding binutils as well.

Setting the Target Triplet

GCC and the rest of the build toolchain use a string called the "target triplet" to provide information as to the current CPU architecture, vendor, and operating system. The triplet itself is broken into three parts: machine-vender-os

So We could define our target triplet as follows:

x86_64-elf

However, we need to build GCC and the binutils toolchain without any external dependencies. To do that, our first build must be targeted for cross-compilation. This will ensure that all of the necessary dependencies are included and none of the shared libraries on the build system are relied upon. So we're going to use the triplet instead of the one above:

x86_64-BROOT-linux-gnu

This target triplet indicates an x86_64 compatible machine and an elf binary compatible operating system. Since we need this value set in our environment, let's add this to the .bashrc file of the byol user. That file should now look like this:

set +h umask 022 LC_ALL=POSIX PATH=/tools/bin:/bin:/usr/bin BROOT=/build BTARGET=x86_64-BROOT-linux-gnu export BROOT BTARGET LC_ALL PATH

The vendor field is optional in the target triplet; we've specified "BROOT" here as this vendor code exists to facilitate building for purposes such as ours.

Target Triplets: What's the Point?

The purpose of the target triplet is to provide a means for the system and compilers to determine specific information about any given binary. After cross referencing and disambiguation, the target triplet is actually resolved to three distinct values, which may be quite different from the triplet specified above:

Build Platform :: Where the binary was built.

:: Where the binary was built. Host Platform :: Where the binaries are intended to run.

:: Where the binaries are intended to run. Target Platform :: In the case of compilers, this is for what the compiler will generate code.

So after disambiguation, target triplets are "resolved" into something like this:

x86_64-elf-gcc

In fact, we could specify this value as our target triplet. This would result, however, in subtle changes in GCC's handling of code, and the outcome may not be desirable. For example, changing the vendor to the value pc will result in the toolchain being cross-compiled with 32-bit compatibility enabled. This, in turn, will result in a different dynamic linker that will be used both at compile and runtime to line and find shared libraries, respectively. If GCC or glibc are configured incorrectly the result is often a toolchain that is broken such that problems do not manifest until the build process is nearly complete.

Build Directory

For many of the builds, we cd into the source directory and create a build directory. Once changed into this directory, we proceed with the build. This is the recommended way to build most of the toolchain, as it keeps the original source files from being tampered with by the build process.

If a build directory is not specified, it is not necessary and won't be used.

Configuration

Once in the build directory, the "configure" script is called from the parent directory to determine the options for the tool being built. This also copies the relevant source and configuration files from the original source directory to the build directory created in the previous section.

Deleting Source Directories

For some builds (like GCC and binutils), it is perfectly fine to delete only the build directory after compilation and installation are executed. However, erring on the side of caution, it may be wise to delete the entire source directory to prevent misconfiguration down the road.

Section 3

Stage 1: Building a Temporary Toolchain

The first stage of the build process entails building a toolchain capable of producing executables for our target platform. Because our target platform differs (in terms of the target triplet) from the platform on which we are building it (the build system), we need to first build a toolchain that is can be used in a "standalone" fashion. The ensures that we avoid any dependency on the build system environment or libraries.

Note that for Stage 1 builds, we don't execute the test suites for the software packages installed. The reason for this is simple — the dependencies required to run the tests, such as TCL, have not yet been installed, and the tests will likely fail.

Running the tests ceases to be optional once we reach Stage 3, however.

Compiling Binutils

Create the Build Directory

Change into the binutils source directory under $BROOT/source . Create a build directory:

mkdir -v build && cd build

Configure the Source

Call the "configure" script from within the build directory to configure binutils. We used the following parameters for configure:

../configure \ --prefix=/tools \ --with-sysroot=$BROOT \ --with-lib-path=/tools/lib \ --target=$BTARGET \ --disable-nls \ --disable-werror

prefix :: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed.

:: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed. with-sysroot :: Tells the configure script to look in the specified directory for the target system libraries.

:: Tells the configure script to look in the specified directory for the target system libraries. with-lib-path :: Specifies which path the linker will be configured to use.

:: Specifies which path the linker will be configured to use. target :: Because the triplet we've defined is slightly different than what will be determined by configure itself, the binutils source needs to be compiled to accommodate cross-linking. This is necessary because we want to ensure a "clean room" build, without any artifacts from the build system.

:: Because the triplet we've defined is slightly different than what will be determined by itself, the binutils source needs to be compiled to accommodate cross-linking. This is necessary because we want to ensure a "clean room" build, without any artifacts from the build system. disable-els :: Disables internationalization, which we don't need at this stage.

:: Disables internationalization, which we don't need at this stage. disable-werror :: Keeps warnings from interrupting the compile process.

Compile the Source

make -j2

Create a Library Directory and Symlink

We need to create the /tools/lib directory and symlink /tools/lib64 to it. This ensures that the proper libraries can be found along both paths:

case $(uname -m) in x86_64) mkdir -v /tools/lib && ln -sv lib /tools/lib64 ;; esac

Install binutils

make install

Delete the Build Directory

Be sure to delete the build directory once you've run make install .

GCC

We are now going to build GCC. Because we're building GCC as a cross-compiler, it will not rely on libraries installed on the build system and instead prefers those packaged with it, or which we explicitly tell configure to look for.

Obtain the GCC Dependencies

First, we need to download the GCC dependencies. We can do that using the following commands to copy the relevant software packages into the GCC source directory. Once they're copied, make finds and builds these dependencies automatically. From the GCC source directory, execute:

tar -xf ../mpfr-3.1.4.tar mv -v mpfr-3.1.4 mpfr tar -xf ../gmp-6.1.1.tar mv -v gmp-6.1.1 gmp tar -xf ../mpc-1.0.3.tar mv -v mpc-1.0.3 mpc

Note that the software versions may have changed since this guide was written.

Changing the Default Linker

We need to instruct GCC to use the linker previously installed by our binutils install. The following script (which you should be able to copy and paste to a terminal window) finds the relevant header files and changes the locations where make looks for certain libraries and files. Execute the following in the GCC source code directory:

for file in \ $(find gcc/config -name linux64.h -o -name linux.h -o -name sysv4.h) do cp -uv $file{,.orig} sed -e 's@/lib\(64\)\?\(32\)\?/ld@/tools&@g' \ -e 's@/usr@/tools@g' $file.orig > $file echo ' #undef STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_1 #undef STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_2 #define STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_1 "/tools/lib/" #define STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_2 ""' >> $file touch $file.orig done

Alternatively, you can save this code in a file in GCC source directory and run it by calling that file.

A more detailed description of what this script does, per the 'Linux From Scratch' online version:

"If case the above seems hard to follow, let's break it down a bit. First we find all the files under the GCC/config directory that are named either linux.h , linux64.h or sysv4.h . For each file found, we copy it to a file of the same name but with an added suffix of .orig . Then the first sed expression prepends /tools to every instance of /lib/ld , /lib64/ld , or /lib32/ld , while the second one replaces hard-coded instances of /usr . Next, we add our define statements which alter the default startfile prefix to the end of the file. Note that the trailing / in /tools/lib/ is required. Finally, we use touch to update the timestamp on the copied files. When used in conjunction with cp -u , this prevents unexpected changes to the original files in case the commands are inadvertently run twice."

Configure

Create the build directory and change into it. Run the configure script with the following arguments:

../configure \ --target=$BTARGET \ --prefix=/tools \ --with-glibc-version=2.24 \ --with-sysroot=$BROOT \ --with-newlib \ --without-headers \ --with-local-prefix=/tools \ --with-native-system-header-dir=/tools/include \ --disable-nls \ --disable-shared \ --disable-multilib \ --disable-decimal-float \ --disable-threads \ --disable-libatomic \ --disable-libgomp \ --disable-libmpx \ --disable-libquadmath \ --disable-libssp \ --disable-libvtv \ --disable-libstdcxx \ --enable-languages=c,c++

target :: Tells make to use the target triplet located in our environment variable.

:: Tells to use the target triplet located in our environment variable. prefix :: Instructs make to use the specified path to prefix relative pathnames.kss

:: Instructs to use the specified path to prefix relative pathnames.kss with-glibc-version :: Indicates which version of glibc we're going to target.

:: Indicates which version of glibc we're going to target. with-sysroot :: Specifies the system root and allows us to specify a different root path than that of the currently-running kernel.

:: Specifies the system root and allows us to specify a different root path than that of the currently-running kernel. with-newlib :: Prevents any code which requires libc from being compiled (because we haven't built libc yet).

:: Prevents any code which requires libc from being compiled (because we haven't built libc yet). without-headers :: If building a full-blown cross-compiler, GCC needs the header files compatible with the target system. This argument instructs configure and make not to look for them, as we don't need them for this stage.

:: If building a full-blown cross-compiler, GCC needs the header files compatible with the target system. This argument instructs and not to look for them, as we don't need them for this stage. with-local-prefix :: This instructs configure and make to search the specified directory for include files.

:: This instructs and to search the specified directory for include files. with-native-system-header-dir :: This changes the default include path for headers (which is normally /usr/include ) to /tools/include . Without this switch, GCC will look in the default location for include files, and that will break our build since our header files are located in /tools/include .

:: This changes the default include path for headers (which is normally ) to . Without this switch, GCC will look in the default location for include files, and that will break our build since our header files are located in . disable-shared :: Advises GCC to avoid performing static linking. This is a good idea simply because it avoids any conflicts that might arise if GCC were built to use shared libraries, as the system linker might attempt to link them with the libraries installed on the build system.

:: Advises GCC to avoid performing static linking. This is a good idea simply because it avoids any conflicts that might arise if GCC were built to use shared libraries, as the system linker might attempt to link them with the libraries installed on the build system. disable-decimal :: This GCC extension is not compatible when building GCC for cross compilation.

:: This GCC extension is not compatible when building GCC for cross compilation. disable-float :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-threads :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libatomic :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libgomp :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libmpx :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libquadmath :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libssp :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libvtv :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-libstdcxx :: See disable-decimal .

:: See . disable-multilib :: This functionality isn't supported on the x86_64 platform.

:: This functionality isn't supported on the x86_64 platform. enable-languages :: For this stage, we need GCC to compile only C and C++. This disables the compilation of compilers for other languages.

Make GCC

make -j2

This will take some time.

Install

make install

Do not delete the GCC source code directory just yet. Be sure to delete the build directory, however.

Install Kernel Header Files

The Linux kernel ships with a set of header files which provide programmers a software interface to the kernel. These are used primarily by libc (or the GNU implementation, glibc).

Extracting the Kernel Header Files

Change to the kernel source directory:

$BROOT/source/linux-4.x

Issue the following command:

make mrproper

We now call the make command, specifying the header file output path; we do this in two steps because make wipes any files from the destination directory during this step. First, we extract the files:

make INSTALL_HDR_PATH=dest headers_install

And second, we copy them to the proper location for libc:

cp -rv dest/include/* /tools/include

Building glibc

Configure

Run the configure script with the following arguments. Note the exported variables; be sure to unset these when the build process is complete!

The libc_cv_forced_unwind variable impacts the handling of the —force-unwind configuration parameter. The linker we installed when we compiled binutils is cross-compiled and cannot make use of the —force-unwind option unless glibc is present. This variable disables this test.

The libc_cv_c_cleanup variables instruct configure to disable the test for this functionality, again for the same reasons given for libc\_cv\_forced\_unwind .

The commands for the configuration process should look like this:

export libc_cv_forced_unwind=yes export libc_cv_c_cleanup=yes ../configure \ --prefix=/tools \ --host=$BTARGET \ --build=$(../scripts/config.guess) \ --enable-kernel=2.6.32 \ --with-headers=/tools/include

prefix :: Instructs make to use the specified path to prefix's relative pathnames.

:: Instructs to use the specified path to prefix's relative pathnames. host :: Tells make to use the target triplet located in our environment variable.

:: Tells to use the target triplet located in our environment variable. build :: Combined with the host flag, this instructs glibc's build system to configure itself to cross compile, using the cross-linker and compiler in /tools .

:: Combined with the host flag, this instructs glibc's build system to configure itself to cross compile, using the cross-linker and compiler in . enable-kernel :: Instructs glibc to use workarounds for this specific version (and later) of the kernel.

:: Instructs glibc to use workarounds for this specific version (and later) of the kernel. with-headers :: Specifies the location of header files, so libc knows what features the kernel has and can configure itself accordingly.

Make

According to the Linux From Scratch website, glibc sometimes breaks during parallel makes. We're going to disable parallel compilation for glibc by executing make as follows:

make -j1 make -j1 install

Delete the Build Directory

Be sure to delete the build directory once you've run make install . Additionally, unset the environment variables defined during our configuration:

unset libc_cv_forced_unwind unset libc_cv_c_cleanup

Sanity Check

At this point, it is imperative that we stop and check our temporary toolchain to ensure that it has been built correctly. The online version of the "Linux From Scratch" website provides us a neat and sure method of testing that our toolchain is installed correctly.

Testing the Toolchain

We can test the temporary toolchain to check it compiles and links code and object code correctly with the following commands:

echo 'int main(){}' > dummy.c $BTARGET-gcc dummy.c readelf -l a.out | grep ': /tools'

Note that this should be done as the byol user.

If everything is working as it should be, the grep command should return this output:

[Requesting program interpreter: /tools/lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2]

If the output is different — particularly if the program interpreter is located on the build system's filesystem hierarchy ( lib/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 , etc.) - then something has gone wrong.

Delete the build directories, check environment variables and start over. Continuing will result in a toolchain that is broken in odd ways which are not immediately apparent.

Be sure to delete all of the dummy.* files when you're done testing.

Building libstdc++

libstdc++ is Part of GCC

This software is part of the GCC sources, so we'll need to be in the gcc source directory, in an empty build directory, before executing the following.

Configure

Create the build directory as per usual, and run the configure script with the following arguments:

../libstdc++-v3/configure \ --host=$BTARGET \ --prefix=/tools \ --disable-multilib \ --disable-nls \ --disable-libstdcxx-threads \ --disable-libstdcxx-pch \ --with-gxx-include-dir=/tools/$BTARGET/include/c++/6.2.0

Make

make -j2 make install

Section 4

Stage 2: Building with The Temporary Toolchain

At this point, we've created a temporary toolchain capable of compiling and linking executables in a stand-alone sense. Now we need to make an additional compilation pass over these same tools so they are native to our target triplet.

In a sense, Stage 2 creates a "temporary" system, using minimal installations of several familiar programs and libraries like ncurses, bash, and more.

Compiling Binutils - Native Build

Create the Build Directory

Change into the binutils source directory under $BROOT/source . Create a build directory:

mkdir -v build && cd build

Configure the Source

Because we want a native build of binutils, call the target-triplet-specific utilities installed in our first build of binutils:

export CC=$BTARGET-gcc export AR=$BTARGET-ar export RANLIB=$BTARGET-ranlib

Call the "configure" script from within the build directory to configure binutils. We used the following parameters for configure:

../configure \ --prefix=/tools \ --disable-nls \ --disable-werror \ --with-lib-path=/tools/lib \ --with-sysroot

with-sysroot :: Specifying no value here enables the linker to find shared libraries required by other objects. Without this flag, make may not be able to locate and link some required libraries.

:: Specifying no value here enables the linker to find shared libraries required by other objects. Without this flag, may not be able to locate and link some required libraries. with-lib-path :: Here we're instructing make to use the specified directory explicitly.

Compile the Source

make -j2

Install binutils

make install

Prepare the Linker for Upcoming Adjustments

The following commands clean out the build directory for the ld utility, and then rebuilds the same. We specify the LIB_PATH to override the default value used by the temporary toolchain — this is the default library search path.

make -C ld clean make -C ld LIB_PATH=/usr/lib:/lib cp -v ld/ld-new /tools/bin

Building GCC Natively

Replacing the Internal GCC limits.h Header

GCC initially uses a self-provided limits.h file for the building of the temporary toolchain. Now, we want GCC to use a full set of definitions written in the limits headers. To ensure this, we concatenate several of GCC's internal files to create a single limits.h file:

cat gcc/limitx.h gcc/glimits.h gcc/limity.h > dirname $($BTARGET-gcc -print-libgcc-file-name)/include-fixed/limits.h

Changing the Default Linker (Again)

Once again, we want GCC to use the linker installed in our /tools directory:

for file in \ $(find gcc/config -name linux64.h -o -name linux.h -o -name sysv4.h) do cp -uv $file{,.orig} sed -e 's@/lib\(64\)\?\(32\)\?/ld@/tools&@g' \ -e 's@/usr@/tools@g' $file.orig > $file echo ' undef STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_1 undef STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_2 define STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_1 "/tools/lib/" define STANDARD_STARTFILE_PREFIX_2 ""' >> $file touch $file.orig done

GCC Dependencies

These should already be in place, as this step was required for the Stage 1 build of GCC. However, if for some reason you've deleted the GCC source directory, re-trace the steps for installing the GCC dependencies as described previously.

Configure

Create the build directory and change into it. As with the build of binutils in the previous section, we define some environment variables before compiling:

export CC=$BTARGET-gcc \ export CXX=$BTARGET-g++ \ export AR=$BTARGET-ar \ export RANLIB=$BTARGET-ranlib \

Run the configure script with the following arguments:

../configure \ --prefix=/tools \ --with-local-prefix=/tools \ --with-native-system-header-dir=/tools/include \ --enable-languages=c,c++ \ --disable-libstdcxx-pch \ --disable-multilib \ --disable-bootstrap \ --disable-libgomp

Build GCC

Execute:

make -j2 make install

Create the cc Symlink

Typically, scripts call cc instead cf gcc or clang to compile code. This allows developers to use different compilers without having to re-edit scripts or write scripts for each compile. The behavior is accomplished by creating a symlink to the compiler executable; in our case, cc should be a link to the gcc binary:

ln -sv gcc /tools/bin/cc

Cleanup

Be sure to unset the exported variables above. You may also logout and log back in as the byol user to reset the environment.

Sanity Check

Once again, we need to stop and double-check our toolchain to make sure that it can compile and link executables properly.

Execute the following commands:

echo 'int main(){}' > dummy.c $BTARGET-gcc dummy.c readelf -l a.out | grep ': /tools'

Note that this should be done as the byol user.

If everything is working as it should be, the grep command should return this output:

[Requesting program interpreter: /tools/lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2]

If the output is different — particularly if the program interpreter is located on the build system's filesystem hierarchy ( lib/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 , etc.), then something has gone wrong.

Return to the last sanity check and re-trace your steps. Continuing will result in a broken toolchain that will likely not compile or link correctly.

Test Suite Dependencies

The test suite used for our toolchain requires a handful of dependencies. During the first and second compilation passes of binutils GCC, and Glibc, we didn't allow make to execute tests — as the necessary programs were missing, there was no point in doing so.

At this stage, however, we most certainly do want to run the tests to make sure our toolchain is set up properly.

We downloaded the source code for the programs used in testing during Stage 1. Now we need to compile and install them. Unless it is otherwise noted, you'll need to extract the source code directories from the appropriate tar file in /sources , cd into it and execute the configure and make commands. It is assumed from this point forward that you have extracted the source and are in the resulting directory. Note that most of these utilities do not require the use or creation of a separate 'build' directory.

Regarding make and make install

These commands can typically run one after another.

make && make install

Sometimes, however, there is good reason to separate the commands into two steps, such as when header files or libraries need to be modified before being installed. Where you see the two commands one after another (as in the following example):

make make install

You can replace the two commands with a single line:

make && make install

Be careful, though, to use this only where the make and make install commands are one after the other, and no additional steps are required.

TCL

Configure:

cd unix ./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile:

make -j2

Install:

make install

Change Permissions

chmod the installed library file so we can strip out debugging symbols later:

chmod -v u+w /tools/lib/libtcl8.6.so

Install Headers

make install-private-headers

Create Required Symlink

Be sure to replace the xxx with the appropriate minor version of TCL in the following command:

ln -sv tclsh8.xxx /tools/bin/tclsh

Expect

First, we want to force expect to use /bin/stty to open a terminal as opposed to /usr/local/bin/stty ; the binary in /usr/local is located on the build system (as we don't have a /usr/local hierarchy on our destination disk). We don't want expect to depend on that binary.

To remedy this, execute:

cp -v configure{,.orig} sed 's:/usr/local/bin:/bin:' configure.orig > configure

This uses sed to replace the path used by the configure script.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools --with-tcl=/tools/lib --with-tclinclude=/tools/include

Install

We include the SCRIPTS variable so make will skip including supplemental scripts.

make SCRIPTS="" install

DejaGNU

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make install

Check

Configure

We include an empty PKG_CONFIG variable here to prevent any pre-defined pkg-config options that may lead make to link against libraries on the build system.

PKG_CONFIG= ./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Ncurses

Ncurses is a library which provides terminal control routines. It allows for a basic graphical user interface to be used in text-only (e.g., terminal or console) environments.

Configure

We amend the source code here to ensure that the gawk command is found before awk :

sed -i s/mawk// configure ./configure --prefix=/tools \ --with-shared \ --without-debug \ --without-ada \ --enable-widec \ --enable-overwrite

Compile and Install

make make install

Bash

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools --without-bash-malloc

We pass the —without-bash-malloc parameter to disable bash's internal malloc() , which is known to be somewhat buggy.

Compile and Install

make make install

Symlink sh

In many distributions, the sh command is actually a symlink to the bash executable; ours is no different. Create the symlink with the following command:

ln -sv bash /tools/bin/sh

bzip

The bzip package does not use a configure script, only make .

Compile

make

Install

We pass the PREFIX variable here to ensure the resulting binaries are installed in the /tools hierarchy.

make PREFIX=/tools install

Coreutils

The coreutils package provides many of the basic user-land utilities we use in the shell to manipulate text, files and the environment.

Configure

Notice the --enable-install-program parameter. We pass this to configure to build the 'hostname' program, which is disabled by default.

./configure --prefix=/tools --enable-install-program=hostname

Compile and Install

make make install

Diffutils, File, Findutils, and Gawk

These software packages use identical configuration and compilation/install steps. Execute these steps for each of these packages — be sure not to skip any.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Gettext

We only need three programs from the gettext package at this point: msgfmt , msgmerge and xgettext ; hence the unusual make commands.

Configure

Note that we pass an empty "EMACS" variable to configure ; this prevents the detection of Lisp scripts used by emacs, which is known to hang some systems. Be certain to cd into the gettext-tools directory before running configure .

cd gettext-tools EMACS="no" ./configure --prefix=/tools --disable-shared

Compile the Binaries

make -C gnulib-lib make -C intl pluralx.c make -C src msgfmt make -C src msgmerge make -C src xgettext

Install

Rather than using make to install our binaries for us, we copy them into place manually:

cp -v src/{msgfmt,msgmerge,xgettext} /tools/bin

Grep, Gzip, and M4

These software packages use identical configuration and compilation/install steps. Execute these steps for each of these packages — be sure not to skip any.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Make

Configure

Here we pass the —without-guile flag to configure . While these libraries may be available on the build system, they are not on our destination, and we don't want make to depend on them for that reason.

./configure --prefix=/tools --without-guile

Compile and Install

make make install

Patch

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Perl 5

Configure

The Perl source code doesn't use the standard configure script. Note the capital C in the configuration command:

sh Configure -des -Dprefix=/tools -Dlibs=-lm

Compile

make

Install

We only need a few of the libraries we've built, so we'll copy these to our destination manually:

cp -v perl cpan/podlators/scripts/pod2man /tools/bin mkdir -pv /tools/lib/perl5/5.24.0 cp -Rv lib/* /tools/lib/perl5/5.24.0

sed, tar, and texinfo

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Util-linux

Configure

We include an empty PKG_CONFIG variable here to prevent any pre-defined pkg-config options that may lead make to link against libraries on the build system.

./configure --prefix=/tools \ --without-python \ --disable-makeinstall-chown \ --without-systemdsystemunitdir \ PKG_CONFIG=""

without-python :: This disables the Python bindings, which we don't need at this point.

:: This disables the Python bindings, which we don't need at this point. disable-makeinstall-chown :: make tries to change the owner of the binaries after copying them into place. This requires root permissions, however, so we disable this.

:: tries to change the owner of the binaries after copying them into place. This requires root permissions, however, so we disable this. without-systemdsystemunitdir :: This instructs make to skip the installation of systemd-specific files.

Compile and Install

make make install

xz

Configure

./configure --prefix=/tools

Compile and Install

make make install

Stripping (Optional)

Now that we've got a temporary system built and installed, we can save some space by removing the debug symbols from our binaries and our libraries.

This command will result in quit a "File format not recognized" warning messages. This is normal — if you examine the file indicated in the message, you can note that the file in question is usually a script file, not a binary.

Please be very careful with this step. It is very easy to strip the wrong files and delete most of the libraries we've just built and installed.

THIS STEP IS OPTIONAL.

Strip the Debug Symbols from Our Libraries

strip --strip-debug /tools/lib/*

Strip the Debug Symbols from Our Binaries

DO NOT run this command against library files! This command uses the build system's strip binary to remove unneeded symbols. Running this against library files deletes them.

/usr/bin/strip --strip-unneeded /tools/{,s}bin/*

Switching to Root

At this point, we've used the byol user for almost every activity, save the creation and mounting of our destination file system.

From this point forward, however, we will undertake all commands as root.

Environment Check

Execute su and run:

env | grep ^B

Your output should look something like this:

BROOT=/build BTARGET=x86_64-BROOT-linux-gnu

While the "BROOT" environment variable is required, the "BTARGET" variable is not, and must not be set as we continue forward.

Unsetting the BTARGET Environment Variable

Unset this variable with the following command:

unset BTARGET

Check again to make sure that the variable has been unset:

env | grep ^B

"BTARGET" should not be anywhere in the output.

Setting the BROOT Environment Variables

If you're missing "BROOT", you can set it easily enough:

export BROOT="/build"

Changing File Ownership

Now that we've installed our binaries and libraries, we need to change their ownership.

We've built and installed our binaries and libraries using the byol user so far. Our destination system, however, does not have any users defined. This poses a minor security risk — a user could be created with a user ID identical to that of the byol user on the build system, which would then have access to all our binaries.

The simplest way to restrict access is to make root the owner of these files, as the superuser ID is identical across all systems:

chown -R root:root $BROOT/tools

If we examine these files, we should see that both user and group are set to root:

root:~# ls -la $BROOT/tools total 68 drwxr-xr-x 13 root root 4096 Nov 30 18:20 . drwxr-xr-x 7 byol byol 4096 Nov 29 00:57 .. drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 12288 Nov 30 19:31 bin drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Nov 30 17:25 etc drwxr-xr-x 40 root root 4096 Nov 30 19:26 include drwxr-xr-x 11 root root 12288 Nov 30 19:30 lib lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 3 Nov 30 17:00 lib64 -> lib drwxr-xr-x 6 root root 4096 Nov 30 19:16 libexec drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Nov 30 18:20 man drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Nov 30 19:31 sbin drwxr-xr-x 16 root root 4096 Nov 30 19:25 share drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Nov 30 17:25 var drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Nov 30 17:29 x86_64-BROOT-linux-gnu drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 4096 Nov 30 17:50 x86_64-pc-linux-gnu

Backing Up

Now that we've got a complete (albeit temporary) system, it would be wise to backup our work. If you're using a virtual machine, exporting the VM as an OVA file is one way of ensuring you've got a patent backup.

You may choose to tar the /build directory — whatever works. The point is that you'll be able to restore the environment to the state it is in now with minimal effort at some point in the future.

This is important, particularly as a time-saver: Everything we do from this point will alter the binaries and libraries we've built and installed, so there is a possibility things will break irreparably.

BE SURE TO DOUBLE CHECK YOUR ENVIRONMENT AS PER "Switching to Root" BEFORE CONTINUING.

Section 5

Stage 3: Native (Full) System Build

Up to this point, we've used the byol user to build and install software, with a few notable exceptions. Be sure to check your environment as noted in "Switching to Root" in the previous section.

From this point forward, everything we do will be as the root user. After creating our virtual and pseudo filesystems, we'll make use of the chroot command to set up a working environment for our destination system.

To protect our build system, and to enable the use of virtual and pseudo filesystems on our destination, we undertake much of the Stage 3 process in a 'chroot jail.'

A Note Regarding Package Builds

After the nal GCC compile pass, it is necessary to compile software packages using fresh source les. This is to prevent any previous con guration from breaking the build. We strongly recommend you re-extract source code from the appropriate tar le before building and installing any of the userland binaries.

The packages are compiled and installed in the order given to ensure that all dependencies are met. They must, therefore, be installed in the order speci ed.

Required Directories and Devices

Directories

We need to create some directories before mounting filesystems:

mkdir -pv $BROOT/{dev,proc,sys,run}

The output from this command should look like this:

mkdir: created directory '/build/dev' mkdir: created directory '/build/proc' mkdir: created directory '/build/sys' mkdir: created directory '/build/run'

Device Nodes

In addition to the directories required for a fully-functioning system, we need to create some device nodes. These are expected to exist by the kernel and many programs. Execute:

mknod -m 600 $BROOT/dev/console c 5 1 mknod -m 666 $BROOT/dev/null c 1 3

Back to top

Mounting Device, Pseudo, and Virtual Filesystems

The kernel and many user-land programs expect these filesystems to be mounted; vmstat is one such example.

Mounting the dev Filesystem

To populate the dev filesystem, we first need to mount it. We do so by using a "bind" mount, which mounts $BROOT/dev on to the /dev mount of our build system. The result is that $BROOT/dev and /dev will be mounted to the same node, and display the same information.

Normally, the dev filesystem would be populated by dev at boot. However, since we haven't installed the udev package, and since we haven't booted our destination system, we need to populate this filesystem manually.

Execute the following to bind $BROOT/dev to /dev :

mount -v --bind /dev $BROOT/dev

Mounting Other Pseudo and Virtual Filesystems

The gid parameter below ensures that the mount is owned by the group whose ID is 5; we later assign this ID to the 'tty' group when we create our /etc/groups file. The 'mode' parameter sets the file mode (permissions) for the device in question.

mount -vt devpts devpts $BROOT/dev/pts -o gid=5,mode=620 mount -vt proc proc $BROOT/proc mount -vt sysfs sysfs $BROOT/sys mount -vt tmpfs tmpfs $BROOT/run

The Special Case of dev/shm

Some distributions link /dev/shm to /run/shm . Since we've created the "run" filesystem above, we only need to create the directory:

if [ -h $BROOT/dev/shm ]; then mkdir -pv $BROOT/$(readlink $BROOT/dev/shm) fi

Entering the chroot jail

We're now ready to enter the jail and continue the final build of our distribution.

IF YOU REBOOT, YOU MUST RE-POPULATE /dev AND RE-MOUNT THE PSEUDO/VIRTUAL FILESYSTEMS AS NOTED IN THE PREVIOUS SECTION.

Caveats

The jail provides limited functionality — we've only installed the most basic of tools. At this stage, the goals are to simulate a running destination system and protect the build system from damage. This is why environment variables and filesystem mounts are so important.

Entering the Jail

You must be logged in as the superuser to execute the chroot command. Note that we specify the $BROOT for bash, which will adopt this location as the root directory of the jail. The "HOME", "TERM", "PATH" and prompt environment variables are passed in to set up our environment inside the jail. Other parameters are explained below:

chroot "$BROOT" /tools/bin/env -i HOME=/root TERM="$TERM" PS1='\u:\w\$ ' PATH=/bin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/usr/sbin:/tools/bin /tools/bin/bash --login +h

-i :: Instructs env to clear all environment variables upon entering the jail.

:: Instructs to clear all environment variables upon entering the jail. --login :: Notifies bash to provide an interactive login.

:: Notifies bash to provide an interactive login. +h :: Disables path-having by bash. This is important; note that the /tools/bin directory (where we've installed many of our binaries) is last on the path. This means that the tools we install at this stage will be found before tools installed at previous stages, which is the desired behavior.

Your output from this command should be something like:

I have no name!:/#

Directory Structure

We now need to create the basic directory structure inside our jail, in keeping with the FHS standard.

Creating Directories

mkdir -pv /{bin,boot,etc/{opt,sysconfig},home,lib/firmware,mnt,opt} mkdir -pv /{media/{floppy,cdrom},sbin,srv,var} install -dv -m 0750 /root install -dv -m 1777 /tmp /var/tmp mkdir -pv /usr/{,local/}{bin,include,lib,sbin,src} mkdir -pv /usr/{,local/}share/{color,dict,doc,info,locale,man} mkdir -v /usr/{,local/}share/{misc,terminfo,zoneinfo} mkdir -v /usr/libexec mkdir -pv /usr/{,local/}share/man/man{1..8} case $(uname -m) in x86_64) ln -sv lib /lib64 ln -sv lib /usr/lib64 ln -sv lib /usr/local/lib64 ;; esac mkdir -v /var/{log,mail,spool} ln -sv /run /var/run ln -sv /run/lock /var/lock mkdir -pv /var/{opt,cache,lib/{color,misc,locate},local}

Take special note of the permissions assigned to the root home directory and the temporary directories.

Required Files

Some user-land programs require the existence of specific files before they can be installed or used. We create these files (or links) here. These will be replaced as we build and install the user-land.

Execute the following:

ln -sv /tools/bin/{bash,cat,echo,pwd,stty} /bin ln -sv /tools/bin/perl /usr/bin ln -sv /tools/lib/libgcc_s.so{,.1} /usr/lib ln -sv /tools/lib/libstdc++.so{,.6} /usr/lib sed 's/tools/usr/' /tools/lib/libstdc++.la > /usr/lib/libstdc++.la ln -sv bash /bin/sh

The purpose of each is explained below:

/bin/bash :: Quite a few scripts expect the bash binary to be located here. Creating this symlink keeps those scripts from breaking.

:: Quite a few scripts expect the bash binary to be located here. Creating this symlink keeps those scripts from breaking. /bin/cat :: Glibc hard-codes this pathname into its configure script.

:: Glibc hard-codes this pathname into its script. /bin/echo :: Used by Glibc's test-suite; this path is also hard-coded.

:: Used by Glibc's test-suite; this path is also hard-coded. /bin/pwd :: Used by Glibc; this path is hard-coded.

:: Used by Glibc; this path is hard-coded. /bin/stty :: This pathname is hard-coded by the expect package.

:: This pathname is hard-coded by the package. /usr/bin/perl :: Many scripts expect to find the PERL binary at this location; this keeps them from breaking.

:: Many scripts expect to find the PERL binary at this location; this keeps them from breaking. /usr/lib/libgcc\_s.so{,.1} :: This is need by Glibc to enable POSIX threads.

:: This is need by Glibc to enable POSIX threads. /usr/lib/libstdc++{,.6} :: Needed for C++ support by GMP and Glibc's test suite.

:: Needed for C++ support by GMP and Glibc's test suite. /usr/lib/libstdc++.la :: This prevents GCC from referencing a previously built library of the same name in our tools directory.

:: This prevents GCC from referencing a previously built library of the same name in our directory. /bin/sh :: Some scripts hard-code this binary path.

mtab

The kernel historically exposes the list of mounted filesystems via the /etc/mtab file. Some user-land binaries expect this information available. To do this, execute:

ln -sv /proc/self/mounts /etc/mtab

/etc/passwd

The need for this file is obvious, without it, we can't set passwords or log in to our system once we boot it.

cat > /etc/passwd << "EOF" root:x:0:0:root:/root:/bin/bash bin:x:1:1:bin:/dev/null:/bin/false daemon:x:6:6:Daemon User:/dev/null:/bin/false messagebus:x:18:18:D-Bus Message Daemon User:/var/run/dbus:/bin/false nobody:x:99:99:Unprivileged User:/dev/null:/bin/false EOF

/etc/group

This is another file we need to make use of file permissions properly.

cat > /etc/group << "EOF" root:x:0: bin:x:1:daemon sys:x:2: kmem:x:3: tape:x:4: tty:x:5: daemon:x:6: floppy:x:7: disk:x:8: lp:x:9: dialout:x:10: audio:x:11: video:x:12: utmp:x:13: usb:x:14: cdrom:x:15: adm:x:16: messagebus:x:18: systemd-journal:x:23: input:x:24: mail:x:34: nogroup:x:99: users:x:999: EOF

Re-executing Our Login Shell

The following command instructs bash to execute another login. This results in our bash prompt changing, as we've now installed the etc/passwd and /etc/group files.

exec /tools/bin/bash --login +h

Your login prompt should now reflect the user root.

Mandatory Log Files

We need to populate /var/log with files that are expected by a number of user-land utilities.

touch /var/log/{btmp,lastlog,faillog,wtmp} chgrp -v utmp /var/log/lastlog chmod -v 664 /var/log/lastlog chmod -v 600 /var/log/btmp

Installing the Kernel Headers (Again)

Just as during the second stage build, we need to extract the kernel headers for GCC and other programs that need them. Note that we're installing them in a different location this time.

Extracting the Kernel Header Files

Change into the kernel source directory: /sources/linux-4.x

Change into this directory and issue the following command:

make mrproper

That done, we now call the make command, specifying the header file output path; we do this in two steps because make wipes any files from the destination directory during this step. First, we extract the files:

make INSTALL_HDR_PATH=dest headers_install

Now we remove any files that are not specifically needed, which leaves us with only the headers which are intended to be exposed to the user-land:

find dest/include \( -name .install -o -name ..install.cmd \) -delete

And secondly, we copy them to the proper location:

cp -rv dest/include/* /usr/include

Installing man Pages

In the man-pages source directory, execute:

make install

Building Glibc, Stage 3

This is our final build of glibc!

Patching the Source

To ensure compliance with the FHS, we need to patch the glibc source code. Execute the following commands to copy the patch file to the source directory and apply the patch:

cp ../glibc-2.24-fhs-1.patch . patch -Np1 -i glibc-2.24-fhs-1.patch

Configure

../configure --prefix=/usr \ --enable-kernel=2.6.32 \ --enable-obsolete-rpc

These options are identical to those used to configure glibc in our first stage.

Compile

make

Test

Unlike previous build stages, we now have all of the dependencies needed to run the tests against our binaries before we install them. This step is critical! Any problems with them build toolchain, the environment, library paths, etc., will likely reveal themselves at this point.

make check

Note that you will have some of the tests fail, in particular those related to the getaddrinfo functions. Overall, your output from make check should look something like this:

UNSUPPORTED: elf/tst-audit10 XPASS: elf/tst-protected1a XPASS: elf/tst-protected1b UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-alias-avx2 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-alias-avx2-main UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-alias-avx512 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-alias-avx512-main UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-sincos-avx2 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-double-libmvec-sincos-avx512 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-alias-avx2 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-alias-avx2-main UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-alias-avx512 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-alias-avx512-main UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-sincosf-avx2 UNSUPPORTED: math/test-float-libmvec-sincosf-avx512 FAIL: posix/tst-getaddrinfo4 FAIL: posix/tst-getaddrinfo5 Summary of test results: 2 FAIL 2478 PASS 13 UNSUPPORTED 43 XFAIL 2 XPASS make[1]: *** [Makefile:331: tests] Error 1 make[1]: Leaving directory '/sources/glibc-2.24' make: *** [Makefile:9: check] Error 2

Create /etc/ld.so.conf

make will throw an error if this file does not exist when the install is run.

touch /etc/ld.so.conf

Install

make install

Install the Configuration File and Runtime for nscd

cp -v ../nscd/nscd.conf /etc/nscd.conf mkdir -pv /var/cache/nscd

Installing Locale Files

The following locales should be defined, if only to enable compliance with future tests.

Create The Locales Directory

mkdir -pv /usr/lib/locale

Install the Locale Definitions

localedef -i cs_CZ -f UTF-8 cs_CZ.UTF-8 localedef -i de_DE -f ISO-8859-1 de_DE localedef -i de_DE@euro -f ISO-8859-15 de_DE@euro localedef -i de_DE -f UTF-8 de_DE.UTF-8 localedef -i en_GB -f UTF-8 en_GB.UTF-8 localedef -i en_HK -f ISO-8859-1 en_HK localedef -i en_PH -f ISO-8859-1 en_PH localedef -i en_US -f ISO-8859-1 en_US localedef -i en_US -f UTF-8 en_US.UTF-8 localedef -i es_MX -f ISO-8859-1 es_MX localedef -i fa_IR -f UTF-8 fa_IR localedef -i fr_FR -f ISO-8859-1 fr_FR localedef -i fr_FR@euro -f ISO-8859-15 fr_FR@euro localedef -i fr_FR -f UTF-8 fr_FR.UTF-8 localedef -i it_IT -f ISO-8859-1 it_IT localedef -i it_IT -f UTF-8 it_IT.UTF-8 localedef -i ja_JP -f EUC-JP ja_JP localedef -i ru_RU -f KOI8-R ru_RU.KOI8-R localedef -i ru_RU -f UTF-8 ru_RU.UTF-8 localedef -i tr_TR -f UTF-8 tr_TR.UTF-8 localedef -i zh_CN -f GB18030 zh_CN.GB18030

Glibc Configuration (Post-install)

We undertake the following steps to configure glibc after installing.

Add /etc/nsswitch.conf

cat > /etc/nsswitch.conf << "EOF" # Begin /etc/nsswitch.conf passwd: files group: files shadow: files hosts: files dns networks: files protocols: files services: files ethers: files rpc: files # End /etc/nsswitch.conf EOF

Add Timezone Files and Configure Our Timezone

For this step, we stay in the glibc build directory, and unzip the timezone data files to our current location.

tar -xf ../../tzdata2016f.tar.gz

Now we need to configure our timezones:

export ZONEINFO=/usr/share/zoneinfo mkdir -pv $ZONEINFO/{posix,right} for tz in etcetera southamerica northamerica europe africa antarctica \ asia australasia backward pacificnew systemv; do zic -L /dev/null -d $ZONEINFO -y "sh yearistype.sh" ${tz} zic -L /dev/null -d $ZONEINFO/posix -y "sh yearistype.sh" ${tz} zic -L leapseconds -d $ZONEINFO/right -y "sh yearistype.sh" ${tz} done cp -v zone.tab zone1970.tab iso3166.tab $ZONEINFO zic -d $ZONEINFO -p Etc/GMT zic -d $ZONEINFO -p Etc/UTC unset ZONEINFO

Set the Local Timezone

cp -v /usr/share/zoneinfo/Etc/UTC /etc/localtime

Configuring the Dynamic Loader

The dynamic loader is what allows shared objects (libraries) to be called at run-time by any given binary. In this step, inform glibc what paths to search when configuring the dynamic loader:

cat >> /etc/ld.so.conf << "EOF" # Add an include directory include /etc/ld.so.conf.d/*.conf EOF

And last, create the directory referenced in /etc/ld.so.conf :

mkdir -pv /etc/ld.so.conf.d

Adjusting the Toolchain

Now that we've got a native glibc installed, we need to reconfigure our toolchain so that it looks for libraries and utilities inside the root filesystem hierarchy instead of looking in /tools .

Backup the Existing Linker

Let's backup the existing linker, and replace it with the one we've most recently built:

mv -v /tools/bin/{ld,ld-old} mv -v /tools/$(uname -m)-pc-linux-gnu/bin/{ld,ld-old} mv -v /tools/bin/{ld-new,ld} ln -sv /tools/bin/ld /tools/$(uname -m)-pc-linux-gnu/bin/ld

Reconfigure GCC

We now need to alter the GCC so that it uses the new dynamic linker, headers and glibc libraries:

gcc -dumpspecs | sed -e 's@/tools@@g' \ -e '/\*startfile_prefix_spec:/{n;s@.*@/usr/lib/ @}' \ -e '/\*cpp:/{n;s@$@ -isystem /usr/include@}' > \ `dirname $(gcc --print-libgcc-file-name)`/specs

Test the GCC Configuration

It is imperative that GCC use the proper linker and libraries when compiling. We can check that using the following commands:

echo 'int main(){}' > dummy.c cc dummy.c -v -Wl,--verbose &> dummy.log readelf -l a.out | grep ': /lib'

Your output should be something like this:

[Requesting program interpreter: /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2]

Be certain that the interpreter path does not include the string 'tools'. If it does, GCC has not been properly reconfigured and will break.

Additionally, we should check to ensure GCC is using the proper glibc startup files:

grep -o '/usr/lib.*/crt[1in].*succeeded' dummy.log

Your output should resemble something like this:

/usr/lib/../lib64/crt1.o succeeded /usr/lib/../lib64/crti.o succeeded /usr/lib/../lib64/crtn.o succeeded

Installing binutils' Dependencies

The test suite included with binutils depends on the zlib and file packages. Let's install these before moving on to binutils itself.

Installing zlib

Configure

zlib does not make use of a configure script.

Compile

make

Make check

make check

Install

make install

Post-configuration

The shared library needs to be moved to /lib , and a symlink needs to be created in /usr/lib . This is to ensure compliance with FHS:

mv -v /usr/lib/libz.so.* /lib rm /usr/lib/libz.so ln -sfv /lib/libz.so.1.2.8 /usr/lib/libz.so

Installing file

This is another package upon which the binutils test suite depends.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing binutils (Stage 3)

This is our third (and final) installation of binutils.

Start With Fresh Source

Firstly, delete any existing binutils source directory, an re-extract the source code from the tar archive: rm -rf binutils-2.27 tar xf binutils-2.27.tar

Check to Ensure ptys Work in the Jail

We need this to perform the tests against the binutils build. Execute: expect -c "spawn ls"

The output should be: spawn ls

Configure and Build

Create the build directory as per usual, and issue the following commands to configure, build, test, and install binutils: ../configure --prefix=/usr --enable-shared --disable-werror make tooldir=/usr make -k check make tooldir=/usr install

Back to top

Installing binutils Stage 3

This is our third (and final) installation of binutils.

Start with a Fresh Source

First, delete any existing binutils source directory, and re-extract the source code from the tar archive:

rm -rf binutils-2.27 tar xf binutils-2.27.tar

Check to Ensure ptys Work in the Jail

We need this to perform the tests against the binutils build. Execute:

expect -c "spawn ls"

The output should be:

spawn ls

Configure and Build

Create the build directory as usual, and issue the following commands to configure, build, test and install binutils:

../configure --prefix=/usr --enable-shared --disable-werror make tooldir=/usr make -k check make tooldir=/usr install

Installing GMP

The GMP package contains several math libraries. These are used mainly with precision arithmetic.

Unlike glibc and gcc, GMP does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure and Compile

The configure options are explained below. Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --enable-cxx --disable-static --docdir=/usr/share/doc/gmp-6.1.1

prefix :: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed.

:: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed. enable-cxx :: Enables C++ support.

:: Enables C++ support. disable-static :: Disables the generation of static libraries.

:: Disables the generation of static libraries. docdir :: Specifies the prefix for installation documentation.

Compile

make && make html

Test

make check 2>&1 | tee gmp-check-log

Ensure that all 190 of the tests have passed using the following command:

awk '/# PASS:/{total+=$3} ; END{print total}' gmp-check-log

Install

make install && make install-html

Installing MPFR

Unlike glibc and gcc, MPFR does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure and Compile

The configure options are explained below. Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --enable-thread-safe --docdir=/usr/share/doc/mpfr-3.1.4

prefix :: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed.

:: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed. disable-static :: Disables the generation of static libraries.

:: Disables the generation of static libraries. enable-thread-safe :: Enables thread-handling in the library.

:: Enables thread-handling in the library. docdir :: Specifies the prefix for installation documentation.

Compile

make && make html

Test

make check

Install

make install && make install-html

Installing MPC

The MPC package installs libraries which handle rounding and high-precision numbers.

Unlike glibc and gcc, MPC does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure and Compile

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --docdir=/usr/share/doc/mpc-1.0.3

Compile

make && make html

Test

make check

Install

make install && make install-html

Installing GCC

This is the fourth (and final) build of GCC. Make sure you've deleted the existing GCC directory, and re-extracted the source code from the tar file.

Configure and Compile

Create the build directory, as per usual. Note that the SED variable here prevents GCC from hard-coding a path to the sed binary.

Note as well that we do not copy the mpc , mpfr or gap source packages into the GCC source directory, as we've installed these previously on the system.

Execute the following to begin the build:

export SED=sed ../configure --prefix=/usr --enable-languages=c,c++ --disable-multilib --disable-bootstrap --with-system-zlib

prefix :: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed.

:: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed. enable-languages :: We only need C and C++ right now. Others can be added later.

:: We only need C and C++ right now. Others can be added later. disable-multilib :: This functionality isn't supported on the x86_64 platform.

:: This functionality isn't supported on the x86_64 platform. disable-bootstrap :: We prevent GCC from performing a bootstrap build. As we've built GCC as a cross compiler, and then built GCC natively, we are now using the native build to compile GCC a third time. A bootstrapped build replicates these steps, which should be unnecessary if all of the testing has been executed as recommended.

:: We prevent GCC from performing a bootstrap build. As we've built GCC as a cross compiler, and then built GCC natively, we are now using the native build to compile GCC a third time. A bootstrapped build replicates these steps, which should be unnecessary if all of the testing has been executed as recommended. with-system-zib :: This instructs make to use the system zlib library instead of that bundled with GCC.

Compile

make -j2

Test

Before we run the tests, we need to make sure the stack size is large enough to accommodate the testing software. We increase the stack size using the ulimit command:

ulimit -s 32768

And now run our tests:

make -k check

Check the Test Results

You should have very few errors reported.

../contrib/test_summary

Install

make install

ln -sv ../usr/bin/cpp /lib

Add a cc Link to the GCC Binary

ln -sv gcc /usr/bin/cc

install -v -dm755 /usr/lib/bfd-plugins ln -sfv ../../libexec/gcc/$(gcc -dumpmachine)/6.2.0/liblto_plugin.so /usr/lib/bfd-plugins/

Sanity Check

Once again, we stop here to check the functionality of our toolchain. Execute the following commands:

echo 'int main(){}' > dummy.c cc dummy.c -v -Wl,--verbose &> dummy.log readelf -l a.out | grep ': /lib'

Check GCC Startup

Now we want to check that GCC is using the proper set of files when it starts:

grep -o '/usr/lib.*/crt[1in].*succeeded' dummy.log

Result:

/usr/lib/gcc/i686-pc-linux-gnu/6.2.0/../../../crt1.o succeeded /usr/lib/gcc/i686-pc-linux-gnu/6.2.0/../../../crti.o succeeded /usr/lib/gcc/i686-pc-linux-gnu/6.2.0/../../../crtn.o succeeded

Check that GCC Uses the Proper Header Files

grep -B4 '^ /usr/include' dummy.log

Results:

##include <...> search starts here: /usr/lib/gcc/i686-pc-linux-gnu/6.2.0/include /usr/local/include /usr/lib/gcc/i686-pc-linux-gnu/6.2.0/include-fixed /usr/include

Verify the Linker Uses Proper Search Paths

grep 'SEARCH.*/usr/lib' dummy.log |sed 's|; |

|g' SEARCH_DIR("/usr/x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib64") SEARCH_DIR("/usr/local/lib64") SEARCH_DIR("/lib64") SEARCH_DIR("/usr/lib64") SEARCH_DIR("/usr/x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu/lib") SEARCH_DIR("/usr/local/lib") SEARCH_DIR("/lib") SEARCH_DIR("/usr/lib");

Ensure We're Using the Proper Libc Implementation

grep "/lib.*/libc.so.6 " dummy.log

Result:

attempt to open /lib/libc.so.6 succeeded

Ensure GCC Uses the Correct Dynamic Linker

grep found dummy.log

Result:

found ld-linux.so.2 at /lib/ld-linux.so.2

Cleanup

rm -v dummy.c a.out dummy.log

Move a Misplaced File

Only execute this step if GCC has built correctly and all of the sanity checks are passed:

mkdir -pv /usr/share/gdb/auto-load/usr/lib mv -v /usr/lib/*gdb.py /usr/share/gdb/auto-load/usr/lib

Installing Bzip2

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Patch and Amend the Source

Change into the bzip2 source directory, and run the following command to patch the source:

patch -Np1 -i ../bzip2-1.0.6-install_docs-1.patch

Also, we need to amend the source code to ensure that symbolic links are installed using relative paths:

sed -i 's@\(ln -s -f \)$(PREFIX)/bin/@\1@' Makefile

This amendment ensures man page are installed to the proper location:

sed -i "s@(PREFIX)/man@(PREFIX)/share/man@g" Makefile

And now we need to reconstruct the make file. The following commands cause make to use a different file; the makefile we create here adds a libb2.s shared library, and links the bzip2 utilities against it. Execute:

make -f Makefile-libbz2_so make clean

Compile and Install

make make PREFIX=/usr install

cp -v bzip2-shared /bin/bzip2 cp -av libbz2.so* /lib ln -sv ../../lib/libbz2.so.1.0 /usr/lib/libbz2.so rm -v /usr/bin/{bunzip2,bzcat,bzip2} ln -sv bzip2 /bin/bunzip2 ln -sv bzip2 /bin/bzcat

Installing pkg-config

pkg-config does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure and Compile

The configure options are explained below. Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --with-internal-glib --disable-compile-warnings --disable-host-tool --docdir=/usr/share/doc/pkg-config-0.29.1

prefix :: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed.

:: Tells the configure script where the compiled binaries should be installed. with-internal-glib :: Allows pkg-config to use an internal glibc, as a system version is not available.

:: Allows to use an internal glibc, as a system version is not available. disable-compile-warnings :: Prevents the use of compilation flags which could result in build failure.

:: Prevents the use of compilation flags which could result in build failure. disable-host-tool :: Disables the creation of a hard-link to the pkg-config binary.

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing ncurses

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Amend the Source

This command prevents the installation of a static library otherwise not handled by configure :

sed -i '/LIBTOOL_INSTALL/d' c++/Makefile.in

Configure and Compile

The configure options are explained below. Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --mandir=/usr/share/man --with-shared --without-debug --without-normal --enable-pc-files --enable-widec

widec :: Causes wide-character libraries to be installed. Wide character libraries are usable by both multibyte and traditional locales.

:: Causes wide-character libraries to be installed. Wide character libraries are usable by both multibyte and traditional locales. enable-pc-file :: Generates .pc files for pkg-config .

:: Generates .pc files for . without-normal :: Disables the building of most static libraries.

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Move the shared libraries to the /lib directory:

mv -v /usr/lib/libncursesw.so.6* /lib

Because we've moved the library files, there is now a symlink to a non-existent file. So we need to re-create it:

ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libncursesw.so) /usr/lib/libncursesw.so

These symlinks make the wide-character libraries accessible to binaries which expect to find the non-wide libraries:

for lib in ncurses form panel menu ; do rm -vf /usr/lib/lib${lib}.so echo "INPUT(-l${lib}w)" > /usr/lib/lib${lib}.so ln -sfv ${lib}w.pc /usr/lib/pkgconfig/${lib}.pc done

This snippet ensures that binaries which look for -lcurses at build time are still buildable:

rm -vf /usr/lib/libcursesw.so echo "INPUT(-lncursesw)" > /usr/lib/libcursesw.so ln -sfv libncurses.so /usr/lib/libcurses.so

Install the documentation:

mkdir -v /usr/share/doc/ncurses-6.0 cp -v -R doc/* /usr/share/doc/ncurses-6.0

Installing attr

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

Amend the location of the documentation directory so that it uses a version number:

sed -i -e 's|/@pkg_name@|&-@pkg_version@|' include/builddefs.in

Prevent make from overwriting man pages installed by the man-pages package:

sed -i -e "/SUBDIRS/s|man[25]||g" man/Makefile

Configure and Compile

Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin --disable-static

Compile

make

Test

make -j1 tests root-tests

Install

make install install-dev install-lib

Change the permissions on the shared library:

chmod -v 755 /usr/lib/libattr.so

Move the shared library to /lib :

mv -v /usr/lib/libattr.so.* /lib

Which results in a missing library in /usr/lib , which we recreate with a symlink:

ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libattr.so) /usr/lib/libattr.so

Installing acl

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

Amend the location of the documentation directory so that it uses a version number:

sed -i -e 's|/@pkg_name@|&-@pkg_version@|' include/builddefs.in

Fix some broken tests:

sed -i "s:| sed.*::g" test/{sbits-restore,cp,misc}.test

Fix a bug which causes getfacl -e to segfault on long group names:

sed -i -e "/TABS-1;/a if (x > (TABS-1)) x = (TABS-1);" libacl/__acl_to_any_text.c

Configure and Compile

Execute:

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin --disable-static --libexecdir=/usr/lib

Compile

make

Install

make install install-dev install-lib

Change the permissions on the shared library:

chmod -v 755 /usr/lib/libacl.so

Move the shared library to /lib :

mv -v /usr/lib/libacl.so.* /lib

Which results in a missing library in /usr/lib , which we recreate with a symlink:

ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libacl.so) /usr/lib/libacl.so

Installing libpcap

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

Prevent make from installing a static library:

sed -i '/install.*STALIBNAME/d' libcap/Makefile

Configure and Compile

The package doesn't make use of a configure script:

make

Install

The RAISE_SETFCAP variable defined on the command line prevents the use of setcap on the resulting library. This is necessary if the kernel or filesystem doesn't not support extended capabilities.

make RAISE_SETFCAP=no prefix=/usr install chmod -v 755 /usr/lib/libcap.so

Move the shared library to /lib :

mv -v /usr/lib/libcap.so.* /lib

Which results in a missing library in /usr/lib , which we recreate with a symlink:

ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libcap.so) /usr/lib/libcap.so

Installing sed

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin --htmldir=/usr/share/doc/sed-4.2.2

Compile

make make html

Test

Note that the 'version' test may fail, resulting in a total of 5 failed tests of 66:

make check

Install

make install make -C doc install-html

Installing shadow

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

Prevent make from installing groups -related programs and related man pages. These will be installed by the coreutils package.

sed -i '/install.*STALIBNAME/d' libcap/Makefile find man -name Makefile.in -exec sed -i 's/groups\.1 / /' {} \; find man -name Makefile.in -exec sed -i 's/getspnam\.3 / /' {} \; find man -name Makefile.in -exec sed -i 's/passwd\.5 / /' {} \;

Enable the use of the SHA-512 algorithm for password encryption:

sed -i -e 's@#ENCRYPT_METHOD DES@ENCRYPT_METHOD SHA512@' etc/login.defs

Change the location of user mailboxes from /var/spool/mail to /var/mail :

sed -i -e 's@/var/spool/mail@/var/mail@' etc/login.defs

This amendment renders the 'user add' binary consistent with BROOT:

sed -i 's/1000/999/' etc/useradd

Configure

./configure --sysconfdir=/etc --with-group-name-max-length=32

Compile and Install

make && make install

Move a misplaced binary to its proper location:

mv -v /usr/bin/passwd /bin

Post-install Configuration

To enable shadowed passwords, run the following command:

pwconv

To enable shadowed groups, execute this command:

grpconv

Set the root Password

Now that we've installed the /etc/passwd file and the utilities to manage passwords, change the root password.

If you receive an error message about root not existing in /etc/passwd , there is likely a problem with the file.

Installing psmisc

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Install

make install

Move

Move the 'killall' and 'fuser' binaries to FHS-compliant locations:

mv -v /usr/bin/fuser /bin mv -v /usr/bin/killall /bin

Installing IANA-etc

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

This package does not make use of a configuration script.

Compile

make

Install

make install

Installing M4

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

M4 may fail the 'test-update-copyright' test; you check this by using cat to check the contents of tests/test-suite.log .

make check

Install

make install

Installing bison

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/bison-3.0.4

Compile

make

Install

make install

Installing flex

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/flex-2.6.1

Compile

make

Install

make install

Compatibility Symlink

flex is predated by a software package by the name of lex . Some user-land binaries may be expecting lex to be installed, and may not call flex . However, this software package does provide for the emulation of lex using a symlink:

ln -sv flex /usr/bin/lex

Installing grep

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing readline

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Patch and Amend the Source

Change to the readline source directory, and run the following command to patch the source:

patch -Np1 -i ../readline-6.3-upstream_fixes-3.patch

Reinstalling this package results in old libraries being moved, with the suffix .old attached to their filename. This can trigger bugs in ldconfig . We can avoid this behavior by removing the renaming:

sed -i '/MV.*old/d' Makefile.in sed -i '/{OLDSUFF}/c:' support/shlib-install

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --docdir=/usr/share/doc/readline-6.3

Compile and Install

make SHLIB_LIBS=-lncurses make SHLIB_LIBS=-lncurses install

mv -v /usr/lib/lib{readline,history}.so.* /lib ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libreadline.so) /usr/lib/libreadline.so ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libhistory.so ) /usr/lib/libhistory.so

Install the Documentation

install -v -m644 doc/*.{ps,pdf,html,dvi} /usr/share/doc/readline-6.3

Installing bash

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Patch

patch -Np1 -i ../bash-4.3.30-upstream_fixes-3.patch

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/bash-4.3.30 --without-bash-malloc --with-installed-readline

Compile

make

Test

First, we need to change the permissions on the source tree so that the nobody user can write:

chown -Rv nobody

Now, execute the tests as the nobody user:

su nobody -s /bin/bash -c "PATH=$PATH make tests"

Install

make install mv -vf /usr/bin/bash /bin

To Use the Newly Installed bash:

exec /bin/bash --login +h

Installing bc

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Patch

patch -Np1 -i ../bc-1.06.95-memory_leak-1.patch

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --with-readline --mandir=/usr/share/man --infodir=/usr/share/info

Compile

make

Test

echo "quit" | ./bc/bc -l Test/checklib.b

Install

make install

Installing lib tool

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

Libtool will fail several tests, due to unmet dependencies on the automake package.

make check

Install

make install

Installing GBDM

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --enable-libgdbm-compat

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing Gperf

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/gperf-3.0.4

Compile

make

Test

make -j1 check

Install

make install

Installing expat

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install install -v -dm755 /usr/share/doc/expat-2.2.0 install -v -m644 doc/*.{html,png,css} /usr/share/doc/expat-2.2.0

Installing inetutils

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --localstatedir=/var --disable-logger --disable-whois --disable-rcp --disable-rexec --disable-rlogin --disable-rsh --disable-servers

disable-logger :: This prevents the installation of the logger program; this same program is provided (albeit, a more recent version) by the util-linux package.

:: This prevents the installation of the logger program; this same program is provided (albeit, a more recent version) by the package. disable-whois :: Disables the building of the whois client.

:: Disables the building of the client. disable-rcp/rexec/rlogin/rsh :: Disables the building of obsolete programs whose functionality has been replaced by OpenSSH.

:: Disables the building of obsolete programs whose functionality has been replaced by OpenSSH. disable-servers :: This disables the installation of a number of network services included in the package. Most of these are insecure.

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install mv -v /usr/bin/{hostname,ping,ping6,traceroute} /bin mv -v /usr/bin/ifconfig /sbin

Installing PERL

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Pre-configuration

Install the /etc/hosts file, which is required by PERL's configuration files:

echo -e "127.0.0.1\tlocalhost\t$(hostname)" > /etc/hosts

Export the following variables:

export BUILD_ZLIB=False export BUILD_BZIP2=0

Configure

PERL uses a special configuration script, as we saw previously:

sh Configure -des -Dprefix=/usr -Dvendorprefix=/usr -Dman1dir=/usr/share/man/man1 -Dman3dir=/usr/share/man/man3 -Dpager="/usr/bin/less -isR" -Duseshrplib

Dvendorprefix=/usr :: Notifies PERL where packages should install their PERL modules.

:: Notifies PERL where packages should install their PERL modules. Dpager="/usr/bin/less -isR" :: Instructs PERL to use less as a pager instead of more .

:: Instructs PERL to use as a pager instead of . Dman3dir=/usr/share/man/man3 :: PERL depends on groff , which is not installed yet. This directive instructs make to build man pages anyway.

:: PERL depends on , which is not installed yet. This directive instructs to build man pages anyway. Duseshrplib :: Build a shared library.

Make

make

Test

make -k test

Install

make install

Cleanup

unset BUILD_ZLIB BUILD_BZIP2

Installing XML::Parser

This is a PERL module which incorporates the functionality of the expat binary into PERL.

Configuration

perl Makefile.PL

Compile

make

Test

make test

Install

make install

Installing intltool

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

PERL version 5.22 and up throw a warning unless the source is amended as follows:

sed -i 's:\\\${:\\\$\\{:' intltool-update.in

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install install -v -Dm644 doc/I18N-HOWTO /usr/share/doc/intltool-0.51.0/I18N-HOWTO

Installing autoconf

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing automake

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source Code

This fixes warnings thrown by PERL 5.22 and above.

sed -i 's:/\\\${:/\\\$\\{:' bin/automake.in

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/automake-1.15

Compile

make

Test

Some of the tests link to the wrong version of flex; we use the sed command to fix this:

sed -i "s:./configure:LEXLIB=/usr/lib/libfl.a &:" t/lex-{clean,depend}-cxx.sh make -j2 check

Install

make install

Installing xz

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source Code

This fixes warnings thrown by PERL 5.22 and above.

sed -e '/mf\.buffer = NULL/a next->coder->mf.size = 0;' -i src/liblzma/lz/lz_encoder.c

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --docdir=/usr/share/doc/xz-5.2.

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install mv -v /usr/bin/{lzma,unlzma,lzcat,xz,unxz,xzcat} /bin mv -v /usr/lib/liblzma.so.* /lib ln -svf ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/liblzma.so) /usr/lib/liblzma.so

Installing kmod

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin --sysconfdir=/etc --with-rootlibdir=/lib --with-xz --with-zlib

Compile

make

Install

We create symlinks here, which provide backwards compatibility with the module-init tools, which previously provided loadable module support for the kernel.

make install for target in depmod insmod lsmod modinfo modprobe rmmod; do ln -sfv ../bin/kmod /sbin/$target done ln -sfv kmod /bin/lsmod

Installing gettext

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static --docdir=/usr/share/doc/gettext-0.19.8.1

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install chmod -v 0755 /usr/lib/preloadable_libintl.so

Installing procps-ng

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configuration

./configure --prefix=/usr --exec-prefix= --libdir=/usr/lib --docdir=/usr/share/doc/procps-ng-3.3.12 --disable-static --disable-kill

Compile

make

Test

We need to modify the test code so that it does not rely on the presence of a tty device; otherwise, some tests will fail:

sed -i -r 's|(pmap_initname)\\\$|\1|' testsuite/pmap.test/pmap.exp make check

Install

make install mv -v /usr/lib/libprocps.so.* /lib ln -sfv ../../lib/$(readlink /usr/lib/libprocps.so) /usr/lib/libprocps.so

Installing e2fsprogs

This package does require the use of a build directory like binutils, GCC and glibc.

Amend the Source

We amend one of the test scripts here:

sed -i -e 's:\[\.-\]::' tests/filter.sed

Configure

The environment variables defined here instruct configure to look for libraries in the specified locations:

export LIBS=-L/tools/lib export CFLAGS=-I/tools/include export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/tools/lib/pkgconfig ../configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin --with-root-prefix="" --enable-elf-shlibs --disable-libblkid --disable-libuuid --disable-uuidd --disable-fsck

bindir=/bin :: Ensure that the compiled binaries are installed in /lib and /sbin .

:: Ensure that the compiled binaries are installed in and . enable-elf-shlibs :: Creates shared libraries used by the binaries installed as part of the package.

:: Creates shared libraries used by the binaries installed as part of the package. disable :: Prevents the installation of the specified libraries, as more recent versions are installed by the util-linux package.

Compile

make

Test

For the tests to run properly, we need to link some shared libraries to a place where the tests can find them:

ln -sfv /tools/lib/lib{blk,uu}id.so.1 lib make LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/tools/lib check

Install

make install make install-libs chmod -v u+w /usr/lib/{libcom_err,libe2p,libext2fs,libss}.a gunzip -v /usr/share/info/libext2fs.info.gz install-info --dir-file=/usr/share/info/dir /usr/share/info/libext2fs.info makeinfo -o doc/com_err.info ../lib/et/com_err.texinfo install -v -m644 doc/com_err.info /usr/share/info install-info --dir-file=/usr/share/info/dir /usr/share/info/com_err.info

Cleanup

DO NOT FORGET TO UNSET THESE ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES!

unset LIBS CFLAGS PKG_CONFIG_PATH

Installing coreutils

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Patch the Source

patch -Np1 -i ../coreutils-8.25-i18n-2.patch

Configure

The variable defined here allows coreutils to be built as root:

FORCE_UNSAFE_CONFIGURE=1 ./configure --prefix=/usr --enable-no-install-program=kill,uptime

enable-no-install-program :: Prevents the installation of binaries which will be installed by other packages.

Compile

FORCE_UNSAFE_CONFIGURE=1 make

Test

For the tests to run properly, we need to link some shared libraries to a place where the tests can find them:

make NON_ROOT_USERNAME=nobody check-root

Some tests must be run as the nobody user, and require the user be part of more than one group:

echo "dummy:x:1000:nobody" >> /etc/group

Change the permissions so the tests can be run by the nobody user:

chown -Rv nobody .

And now we run the remainder of the tests:

su nobody -s /bin/bash -c "PATH=$PATH make RUN_EXPENSIVE_TESTS=yes check"

Install

make install mv -v /usr/bin/{cat,chgrp,chmod,chown,cp,date,dd,df,echo} /bin mv -v /usr/bin/{false,ln,ls,mkdir,mknod,mv,pwd,rm} /bin mv -v /usr/bin/{rmdir,stty,sync,true,uname} /bin mv -v /usr/bin/chroot /usr/sbin mv -v /usr/share/man/man1/chroot.1 /usr/share/man/man8/chroot.8 sed -i s/\"1\"/\"8\"/1 /usr/share/man/man8/chroot.8 mv -v /usr/bin/{head,sleep,nice,test,[} /bin

Cleanup

Remove the dummy group we created for testing:

sed -i '/dummy/d' /etc/group

Installing Diffutils

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Amend the Source

We need to amend the makefiles so that the locale files are installed:

sed -i 's:= @mkdir_p@:= /bin/mkdir -p:' po/Makefile.in.in

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

The test-update-copyright failure is expected.

make test

Install

make install

Installing gawk

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Check

make check

Install

make install

Install Documentation

mkdir -v /usr/share/doc/gawk-4.1.3 cp -v doc/{awkforai.txt,*.{eps,pdf,jpg}} /usr/share/doc/gawk-4.1.3

Installing findutils

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --localstatedir=/var/lib/locate

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install mv -v /usr/bin/find /bin sed -i 's|find:=${BINDIR}|find:=/bin|' /usr/bin/updatedb

Installing groff

Configuration

The gruff binary expects to find a "PAGE" variable in the environment which defines the default page size. This is normally stored in /etc/papersize ; we provide a value on the command-line here.

export PAGE=letter ./configure --prefix=/usr

Build

make

Install

make install

Installing GRUB

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --sbindir=/sbin --sysconfdir=/etc --disable-efiemu --disable-werror

disable-efiemu :: Disables EFI emulation and testing.

Compile

make

Install

make install

Installing less

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --sysconfdir=/etc

Compile

make

Install

make install

Installing gzip

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install mv -v /usr/bin/gzip /bin

Installing iproute2

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

We amend the source here to remove a dependency on Berkeley DB, which is not installed.

sed -i /ARPD/d Makefile sed -i 's/arpd.8//' man/man8/Makefile rm -v doc/arpd.sgml

This command removes a dependency on iptables :

sed -i 's/m_ipt.o//' tc/Makefile

Configure

There is no separate configure step.

Compile

make

Install

make DOCDIR=/usr/share/doc/iproute2-4.7.0 install

Installing kbd

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Patch and Amend the Source

patch -Np1 -i ../kbd-2.0.3-backspace-1.patch

The following commands ensure the resizecons binary is not built:

sed -i 's/\(RESIZECONS_PROGS=\)yes/\1no/g' configure sed -i 's/\(RESIZECONS_PROGS=\)yes/\1no/g' configure

Configure

PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/tools/lib/pkgconfig ./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-vlock

disable-block :: Prevents the vlock utility from being built as it depends on the PAM library, which we have not installed.

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install mkdir -v /usr/share/doc/kbd-2.0.3 cp -R -v docs/doc/* /usr/share/doc/kbd-2.0.3

Installing libpipeline

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/tools/lib/pkgconfig ./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing make

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing patch

This package does not require the use of a build directory. Be sure to start with a fresh source directory extracted from the tar file.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Installing sysklogd

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

The following commands address problems that cause sysklogd to segment fault, as well as remove a reference to an obsolete data structure:

sed -i '/Error loading kernel symbols/{n;n;d}' ksym_mod.c sed -i 's/union wait/int/' syslogd.c

Configure

This package does not make use of a configure script.

Compile

make

Install

make BINDIR=/sbin install

Post-install Configuration

Create /etc/syslog.conf with the following contents:

auth,authpriv.* -/var/log/auth.log *.*;auth,authpriv.none -/var/log/sys.log daemon.* -/var/log/daemon.log kern.* -/var/log/kern.log mail.* -/var/log/mail.log user.* -/var/log/user.log *.emerg *

Install sysvinit

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Patch

patch -Np1 -i ../sysvinit-2.88dsf-consolidated-1.patch

Configure

This program does not make use of a configure script.

Compile

make -C src

Install

make -C src install

Install eudev

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source

First, we need to amend one of the test scripts:

sed -r -i 's|/usr(/bin/test)|\1|' test/udev-test.pl

And now we prevent the /tools directory from being hard-coded as a library path into the binary; we do this by appending the following variables to the config.cache file:

cat > config.cache << "EOF" HAVE_BLKID=1 BLKID_LIBS="-lblkid" BLKID_CFLAGS="-I/tools/include" EOF

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/sbin --sbindir=/sbin --libdir=/usr/lib --sysconfdir=/etc --libexecdir=/lib --with-rootprefix= --with-rootlibdir=/lib --enable-manpages --disable-static --config-cache

Compile

LIBRARY_PATH=/tools/lib make

Test

First, we need to create some directories required by the testing scripts:

mkdir -pv /lib/udev/rules.d mkdir -pv /etc/udev/rules.d

And run the tests:

make LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/tools/lib check

Install

make LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/tools/lib install tar -xvf ../udev-BROOT-20140408.tar.bz2 make -f udev-BROOT-20140408/Makefile.BROOT install

Post-install Configuration

LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/tools/lib udevadm hwdb --update

Installing util-linux

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configuration

As per FHS, we will use /var/lib/hwclock instead of /etc for our daytime file:

mkdir -pv /var/lib/hwclock

And now configure the package:

./configure ADJTIME_PATH=/var/lib/hwclock/adjtime --docdir=/usr/share/doc/util-linux-2.28.1 --disable-chfn-chsh --disable-login --disable-nologin --disable-su --disable-setpriv --disable-runuser --disable-pylibmount --disable-static --without-python --without-systemd --without-systemdsystemunitdir

Compile

make

Test

We do not run the tests for this package, as they will not run without specific kernel options. As well, some of these tests have been known to damage hardware.

Install

make install

Installing man-DB

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --docdir=/usr/share/doc/man-db-2.7.5 --sysconfdir=/etc --disable-setuid --with-browser=/usr/bin/lynx --with-vgrind=/usr/bin/vgrind --with-grap=/usr/bin/grap

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install

Post-install Configuration:

Remove a reference to a non-existent user:

sed -i "s:man root:root root:g" /usr/lib/tmpfiles.d/man-db.conf

Installing tar

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

We set the FORCE_UNSAFE_CONFIGURE variable here to allow compilation using the root account.

FORCE_UNSAFE_CONFIGURE=1 ./configure --prefix=/usr --bindir=/bin

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install make -C doc install-html docdir=/usr/share/doc/tar-1.29

Installing texinfo

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr --disable-static

Compile

make

Test

make check

Install

make install make TEXMF=/usr/share/texmf install-tex

Installing vim

This package does not require the use of a build directory.

Amend the Source Code

We amend the source code so that the default location of the vimrc file is /etc :

echo '#define SYS_VIMRC_FILE "/etc/vimrc"' >> src/feature.h

Configure

./configure --prefix=/usr

Compile

make

Test

make -j1 test

Install

make install

Post-install Configuration

Here we install the symlinks for the vi binaries and man pages, so when people execute vi , they actually call the 'vim' binary.

ln -sv vim /usr/bin/vi for L in /usr/share/man/{,*/}man1/vim.1; do ln -sv vim.1 $(dirname $L)/vi.1 done

Here we symlink vim so that it appears versioned (in the interest of consistency):

ln -sv ../vim/vim74/doc /usr/share/doc/vim-7.4

Now we can create the vimrc file:

cat > /etc/vimrc << "EOF" " Begin /etc/vimrc set nocompatible set backspace=2 syntax on if (&term == "iterm") || (&term == "putty") set background=dark endif " End /etc/vimrc EOF

Stripping Binaries and Libraries

We can decrease the size of the compiled binaries and libraries by stripping out the debug symbols. This step is optional, but unless you intend to perform debugging, the symbols serve only to consume space.

This is a good time to backup your destination drive yet again — a single typo here can destroy all of the work performed thus far.

Logout/Login

It is very important to note that none of the binaries we intend to strip are running. To accomplished this, we can exit the chroot jail and re-enter it with the following two commands:

logout chroot $BROOT /tools/bin/env -i HOME=/root TERM=$TERM PS1='\u:\w\$ ' PATH=/bin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/usr/sbin /tools/bin/bash --login

Strip

A large number of 'file format' errors will be reported by these commands. These can be ignored; the files in question are usually script files.

/tools/bin/find /usr/lib -type f -name \*.a \ -exec /tools/bin/strip --strip-debug {} ';' /tools/bin/find /lib /usr/lib -type f -name \*.so* -exec /tools/bin/strip --strip-unneeded {} ';' /tools/bin/find /{bin,sbin} /usr/{bin,sbin,libexec} -type f -exec /tools/bin/strip --strip-all {} ';'

Section 6

Cleanup

Now we can clean some of the extra files left behind by various testing processes:

rm -rf /tmp/*

Cleanup Unused Libraries

There are also some library files used only for testing we can cleanup:

rm -f /usr/lib/lib{bfd,opcodes}.a rm -f /usr/lib/libbz2.a rm -f /usr/lib/lib{com_err,e2p,ext2fs,ss}.a rm -f /usr/lib/libltdl.a rm -f /usr/lib/libfl.a rm -f /usr/lib/libfl_pic.a rm -f /usr/lib/libz.a

Entering the Jail

From this point forward, the jail can be re-entered after it has been exited by issuing the following command:

chroot "$BROOT" /usr/bin/env -i \ HOME=/root TERM="$TERM" PS1='\u:\w\$ ' \ PATH=/bin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/usr/sbin \ /bin/bash --login

Pseudo and Virtual Filesystems

These must be re-created and mounted each time you re-enter the jail.

Installing the Bootscripts

These scripts are used to configure the system at boot and ensure an orderly shutdown.

BROOT Bootscripts

We're going to make use of the "Linux From Scratch" bootscripts, which we downloaded along with the rest of our source code.

These install our rc scripts, as well as the scripts needed to bring the system up and down.

Find these in the /sources directory, un-tar them, and install them:

make install

Sysvinit Bootscripts

Once the kernel is loaded, the init program is usually executed. init needs to be given some configuration directives, which we place in /etc/inittab . Create this file now with the following content:

id:3:initdefault: si::sysinit:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc S l0:0:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 0 l1:S1:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 1 l2:2:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 2 l3:3:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 3 l4:4:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 4 l5:5:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 5 l6:6:wait:/etc/rc.d/init.d/rc 6 ca:12345:ctrlaltdel:/sbin/shutdown -t1 -a -r now su:S016:once:/sbin/sulogin 1:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty --noclear tty1 9600 2:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty tty2 9600 3:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty tty3 9600 4:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty tty4 9600 5:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty tty5 9600 6:2345:respawn:/sbin/agetty tty6 9600

Installing Network Devices

Network devices are managed using udev , which provides a script that generates the initial rules for the device. These can be generated by running:

bash /lib/udev/init-net-rules.sh

The rules file which creates network devices can be examined if needed:

cat /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules

Note that you must have the appropriate kernel module loaded (or compiled into the kernel) for your network device to be recognized and used.

Configuring Network Devices

The following content must be placed in /etc/sysconfig/ifconfig.eth0 to configure the network device initially:

cd /etc/sysconfig/ cat > ifconfig.eth0 << "EOF" ONBOOT=yes IFACE=eth0 SERVICE=ipv4-static IP=192.168.1.2 GATEWAY=192.168.1.1 PREFIX=24 BROADCAST=192.168.1.255 EOF

Configuring Domain Name Service (DNS) Resolution

By default, glibc looks in /etc/resolv.conf to determine where to send DNS queries. Create this file with the following contents:

domain localdomain nameserver 8.8.8.8 nameserver 8.8.4.4

Configuring the Hostname

The hostname is stored in /etc/hostname . The hostname should not be a fully qualified domain name. Create this file with the hostname you prefer.

Configuring /etc/hosts

This file is where we provide IP address to hostname/FQDN mappings. Any number of hosts can be contained in this file, although it is usually better to rely on DNS.

We'll begin this file with the localhost mapping; create /etc/hosts with the following contents:

127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain

Miscellaneous Files

rc.site

The /etc/rc.site file provides settings that are used by the System V scripts. We're going to create this file with the following content:

DISTRO="Linux From Scratch" # The distro name DISTRO_CONTACT="BROOT-dev@linuxacademy.com" # Bug report address DISTRO_MINI="BROOT" # Short name used in filenames for distro config IPROMPT="yes" # Whether to display the interactive boot prompt itime="3" # The amount of time (in seconds) to display the prompt wlen=$(echo "Welcome to ${DISTRO}" | wc -c ) welcome_message="Welcome to ${INFO}${DISTRO}${NORMAL}" # Set scripts to skip the file system check on reboot FASTBOOT=no # Skip reading from the console HEADLESS=no # Write out fsck progress if yes VERBOSE_FSCK=yes # Speed up boot without waiting for settle in udev OMIT_UDEV_SETTLE=n # Speed up boot without waiting for settle in udev_retry OMIT_UDEV_RETRY_SETTLE=no # Skip cleaning /tmp if yes SKIPTMPCLEAN=no # For setclock #UTC=1 #CLOCKPARAMS= # For consolelog (Note that the default, 7=debug, is noisy) #LOGLEVEL=7 # Delay between TERM and KILL signals at shutdown KILLDELAY=3

/etc/profile

This file is read by various shells (notably bash) to set environment defaults. We're going to create this file with the following content:

if [ -x /usr/bin/id ]; then if [ -z "$EUID" ]; then # ksh workaround EUID=`id -u` UID=`id -ru` fi USER="`id -un`" LOGNAME=$USER MAIL="/var/spool/mail/$USER" fi HOSTNAME=/usr/bin/hostname 2>/dev/null HISTSIZE=1000 PATH=/usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin:/bin export PATH USER LOGNAME MAIL HOSTNAME HISTSIZE

This file can be amended a number of ways to meet your needs; take a look at https://tiswww.case.edu/php/chet/bash/bashref.html#Modifying-Shell-Behavior for more information.

/etc/inputrc

This file controls keyboard mappings, and the "readline" library (on which bash and other shells rely) uses this file to determine how keyboard input is handled.

We're going to create a somewhat generic file suitable for just about everyone:

# Allow the command prompt to wrap to the next line set horizontal-scroll-mode Off # Enable 8bit input set meta-flag On set input-meta On # Turns off 8th bit stripping set convert-meta Off # Keep the 8th bit for display set output-meta On # none, visible or audible set bell-style none # All of the following map the escape sequence of the value # contained in the 1st argument to the readline specific functions "\eOd": backward-word "\eOc": forward-word # for linux console "\e[1~": beginning-of-line "\e[4~": end-of-line "\e[5~": beginning-of-history "\e[6~": end-of-history "\e[3~": delete-char "\e[2~": quoted-insert # for xterm "\eOH": beginning-of-line "\eOF": end-of-line # for Konsole "\e[H": beginning-of-line "\e[F": end-of-line

/etc/shells

This file contains a list of shells which can be used for the purposes of login. Each shell binary should be on its own line; we'll create this file with the following content:

/bin/sh /bin/bash

/etc/fstab

We'll create this file with the following entries. Note that your device names may be different than those listed here; be sure you indicate the proper device name to be used during the boot process, or your system won't boot.

For example, we've built our distribution on /dev/sdb for most of this course. When we boot, however, it will be from a virtual machine with a single hard drive — so the device name will change to sda . Make sure your entries in fstab reflect the device names that will be present at boot.

/dev/sda3 / ext4 defaults 1 1 /dev/sda4 swap swap pri=1 0 0 /dev/sda2 /boot ext4 defaults 1 1 proc /proc proc nosuid,noexec,nodev 0 0 sysfs /sys sysfs nosuid,noexec,nodev 0 0 devpts /dev/pts devpts gid=5,mode=620 0 0 tmpfs /run tmpfs defaults 0 0 devtmpfs /dev devtmpfs mode=0755,nosuid 0 0

Note that we do not mount /dev/sda1 . That partition does not need to be mounted, and in fact, is best left unmounted.

Building the Kernel

We downloaded the source for our kernel during stage 1. You may use a newer version of the kernel if it is available, but it is strongly recommended that you use source code from the stable branch.

For this course, we're using version 4.8.12 of the kernel source.

Configuring the Kernel

Kernel configuration is a subject worthy of its own course here at Linux Academy. We cannot cover all of the configuration options in this course but we do cover general configuration. Keep in mind that building the kernel is fairly straightforward once our distro is up and running, so re-building the kernel at a later time is not difficult.

Cleaning the Kernel Source Tree

Change into the kernel source directory and issue:

make mrproper

Entering the Kernel Configuration Utility

A text-based menu-driven configuration program is used to select the kernel options; we enter this system by executing:

make menuconfig

Setting Specific Kernel Options

Be sure to set the following options:

devtmpfs

Device Drivers —\> Generic Driver Options —\> \* Maintain a devtmpfs filesystem to mount at /dev

DHCP Support

Networking Support —\> Networking Options -\> \<\*\> The IPv6 Protocol

Building and Installing the Kernel

Once you've configured the kernel, save your configuration. Execute make to build the kernel:

make

Install the kernel modules:

make modules_install

NOTE: The /boot partition must be mounted before the following steps are undertaken. Be sure of this.

Now we need to copy the kernel image to the /boot directory:

cp -v arch/x86/boot/bzImage /boot/vmlinuz-4.8.12

The same goes for the kernel symbols, which are stored in System.map :

cp -v System.map /boot/System.map-4.8.12

It's a good idea, as well, to copy the kernel configuration file itself:

cp -v .config /boot/config-4.8.12

Install the documentation:

install -d /usr/share/doc/linux-4.8.12 cp -r Documentation/* /usr/share/doc/linux-4.8.12

Configuring Linux Modules

Now that we've got the kernel image installed, we need to tell the kernel how and in what order to load modules. For USB devices, specifically, we need to load modules in a specific order.

Create the /etc/modprobe.d directory:

install -v -m755 -d /etc/modprobe.d

And now, create a usb.conf file in that directory with the following contents:

install ohci_hcd /sbin/modprobe ehci_hcd ; /sbin/modprobe -i ohci_hcd ; true install uhci_hcd /sbin/modprobe ehci_hcd ; /sbin/modprobe -i uhci_hcd ; true

Installing GRUB

For this video, we employ GRUB as a bootloader. We strongly encourage you to look at the "Bootloading with GRUB" video on the LinuxAcademy.com website, even if you're familiar with GRUB. It is very easy to misconfigure GRUB and end up with an unbootable system.

Creating the GRUB Configuration File

We'll create this file with the following content. Note that the value of the set root command must be the /boot partition; the root= entry must specify the location of the / partition. Again, see the "Bootloading With GRUB" video if you do not understand what these things mean.

set default=0 set timeout=10 insmod ext2 biosdisk set root=(hd0,2) menuentry "Linux 4.8.12" { linux /boot/vmlinuz-4.8.12 root=/dev/sda2 ro }

Adding an Entry to an Existing GRUB Configuration

If you want to add the new distribution to an existing grub configuration, simply add the "menu entry" from the configuration file above. You may have to run grub-update or a similar command to actually update the bootloader.

Logout and Reboot

We now want to reboot our system. First, let's logout:

logout

Unmount Virtual Filesystems

umount -v $BROOT/dev/pts umount -v $BROOT/dev umount -v $BROOT/run umount -v $BROOT/proc umount -v $BROOT/sys

Umount Our Destination Drive

umount $BROOT/boot umount $BROOT

Now Reboot

shutdown -rf now

The system should go down for reboot. If necessary, detach the destination drive and attach it to a new VM or re-configure your virtual machine (or hardware) as needed to boot.

Trouble

If your system doesn't boot, it's likely you have issues with GRUB. Remember to double-check your device names. Again, the "Bootloading With GRUB" video can be of great help when troubleshooting problems with the bootloader.

Final Thoughts

Updates to both the kernel and installed packages are a frequent occurrence. You will need to check monthly, if not weekly, for updates to the source. Updating the packages makes use of the same process by which the packages were built ( configure , make , make install ) most of the time.

Adding Additional Software

Feel free to add additional software as needed. How you do this is entirely up to you — building from source is one option, but keep in mind that constantly rebuilding software from source to stay abreast of security updates and the like is a time-consuming activity.

Resources

With special thanks to Linux From Scratch for the excellent reference.